North Texas man accused of threatening to shoot Speaker Pelosi, government officials – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Wichita Falls man who published threats about the murder of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and other government leaders has been charged following an investigation by the FBI's Dallas Field Office.

Gavin Weslee Blake Perry, 27, was charged with a criminal complaint of transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce. He made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Hal R. Ray on Thursday.

According to the complaint, a concerned citizen notified the Wichita Falls Police Department that Perry posted threats on a Facebook account called "Gavinwbperry,quot;.

He allegedly published the following earlier this month:

"If you're dem or apart from the establishment on the Democrats side, I see you as a criminal and a terrorist and I advise everyone to turn SOS (shoot on sight) and use live rounds." "This is not going to change until we get to the NSA, the DOJ, the FBI and any other agency that wants to get involved. Shoot to kill. This is a revolution. " “(Pelosi) is part of a satanic cult and so are the people who work closely with her. Democrats in the settlement will be eliminated at any cost necessary and yes, that means death.

When confronted with police at the time of his arrest, Perry admitted that the account belonged to him and said he wanted to warn Americans to be careful with the government, which he said he believes is "tyrannical."

"The accused threatened the life of an elected official and that will not be tolerated. The FBI and our law enforcement partners work hard every day to protect our citizens from harm, "said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno.

If convicted, Perry faces up to five years in federal prison.