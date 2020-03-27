North Texas Family Business Increases Production to Fight Coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML9a34a8774e90fcad5ab815ea45a9ac8211% %MINIFYHTML9a34a8774e90fcad5ab815ea45a9ac8212%

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An unlikely remedy in what could be a lengthy battle against COVID-19 comes from a small family business here in North Texas.

"It's incredible," says Christopher Austin, owner of Sea-Long Medical Systems. "We receive calls in addition to calls 24 hours a day."

With hospitals in heavily affected areas under siege, the availability of life-saving ventilators has become a national crisis. Now Austin and his staff are increasing production of a device that doctors say can save lives: they call it the "COVID-19 Helmet."

"What we are trying to do is make the technicians and doctors and everyone else involved have a one-stop shop. So what they need is just this kit," says Austin, showing off the astronaut-looking device.

Once used to deliver oxygen to patients receiving hyperbaric chamber treatment, a doctor found that the devices could also be used to help deliver oxygen to patients recovering from other illnesses.

It is a task that has become a lifesaver against COVID-19. The device is cost effective at a couple of hundred dollars and easy to operate.

"Anyone from a parking attendant to a custodian can put this on," says Austin.

Right now, he says his biggest challenge is the financing needed to fully increase production to meet the massive increase in demand.

"People in bigger places dealing with emergency preparedness said," Chris, you need to be 50,000 a week, not 1,000 a week, "and that's what we have on the radar: We have everything ready to go. there. We just have to make it happen. "

In the late afternoon, Austin says the Virgin Atlantic CEO telephoned to pledge support and promised to buy more of the machines needed to help them increase production.

Austin says vendors, benefactors, vendors, and even strangers are stepping forward to help their small staff continue to produce the COVID-19 Helmets, with haunting thinking that keeps them awake and working hard.

"I know it sounds cheesy," admits Austin, "but … what if it's your son, daughter, mother, grandfather who's sitting at that table panting and someone has to tell them I'm sorry, don't we? Have enough of Whatever it takes to keep you alive. That is not going to happen … we cannot allow that to happen. "