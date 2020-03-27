North Loop residents asked to cheer on healthcare workers every night on their balcony – Up News Info

There's a trend that travels the world as neighborhoods come together as a community to cheer or sing on their balconies in this quarantine moment.

The North Loop Neighborhood Association is asking its residents to cheer on healthcare workers every night at 7 p.m. during the request to stay home.

"They are risking their lives, it really is every day and we want to start a movement," said resident Kathleen Frey. "We are working outside our homes, we cannot go very far. But think about them. They are in the hospital, they are with the patients, they are saving lives. This is the least we can do."

Governor Walz issued the order to stay home to start at midnight Friday as Minnesotans try to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from overloading the state's health system.