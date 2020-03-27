Nonprofits are losing support, threatening their survival: live updates

The coronavirus outbreak is undermining nonprofits.

Nonprofits are ubiquitous in the United States: built on a dream, dedicated to good works, under-capitalized. And at best in American life, they have turned, perhaps temporarily, perhaps forever.

Crucial spring fundraisers and conferences have been canceled. Donors spread out in many directions, worried about their own problems and much less blushing than two months ago. Nonprofit organizations that pay local governments said the new rules against large gatherings were making service provision impossible.

%MINIFYHTML23f2c76ddd0385c372716d6e961431a711% %MINIFYHTML23f2c76ddd0385c372716d6e961431a712%

“Everyone is losing income, and many have dizzying demand. You do the math, ”said Tim Delaney, executive director of the National Council of Nonprofit Organizations, with 25,000 members.

In central New Jersey, it took almost three years for Stephanie Cartier to open No Limits, a cafe operated by people with intellectual disabilities. That was in early February. It only took a few days in March to close the 65-seat restaurant indefinitely.