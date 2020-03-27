Nonprofits are losing support, threatening their survival: live updates

The coronavirus outbreak is undermining nonprofits.
Nonprofits are ubiquitous in the United States: built on a dream, dedicated to good works, under-capitalized. And at best in American life, they have turned, perhaps temporarily, perhaps forever.
Crucial spring fundraisers and conferences have been canceled. Donors spread out in many directions, worried about their own problems and much less blushing than two months ago. Nonprofit organizations that pay local governments said the new rules against large gatherings were making service provision impossible.
“Everyone is losing income, and many have dizzying demand. You do the math, ”said Tim Delaney, executive director of the National Council of Nonprofit Organizations, with 25,000 members.
In central New Jersey, it took almost three years for Stephanie Cartier to open No Limits, a cafe operated by people with intellectual disabilities. That was in early February. It only took a few days in March to close the 65-seat restaurant indefinitely.
Clients declined for fear of The coronavirus increased. There was not enough cash to pay the staff.
"It was the first time that many of them had a job, and now it's gone," Cartier said. "They didn't even work long enough for unemployment."
European markets fall as investors see more turmoil ahead.
Major European markets stumbled on Friday, and futures pointed to a negative open on Wall Street, As investors who initially applauded progress on a $ 2 trillion aid package saw more economic woes ahead.
Declines in London, Paris and Frankfurt ranged from 2 to 4 percent in morning trading. Previously, Asian markets were generally higher, just after Thursday's 6 percent rise in US stocks.
Other markets reported persistent concern. Prices of US Treasury bonds. The US, a traditional and safe place to park money in times of trouble, rose early in the European negotiation. Oil prices, another indicator of attitudes towards the economy, were mixed.
Investors may be concerned that European leaders, meeting in On Thursday, no agreement was reached on a common strategy to tackle the impending recession facing the eurozone. They instructed a group of finance ministers to report in two weeks.
The Reserve Bank of India became the last central bank to take action, cutting a key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Friday to cushion the economic cost of a 21-day blockade that started across the country this week.
In Asia, Tokyo was the biggest winner among major world markets on Friday, with the Nikkei 225 index finishing 3.9 percent higher. Other Asian markets were mixed.
Unemployment figures do not stop Wall Street's concentration.
Wall Street has been in rally mode as investors this week offered shares in companies that would be supported by Washington's $ 2 trillion coronavirus aid bill.
With the package moving through the Senate, gains continued on Thursday. The S,amp;P 500 rose 6.2 percent, even after the government reported a staggering jump in workers' unemployment claims.
As it has been throughout the week, investors' focus was on companies that were likely to receive help from the spending plan that the Senate passed on Wednesday night. The House of Representatives and President Trump are expected to approve it.
Boeing It rose nearly 14 percent on Thursday because the package specifically set aside $ 17 billion for "business critical to maintaining national security," language that was deemed intended at least in part for the aircraft maker and key Pentagon contractor.
Other companies that were hit hard in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak continued to skyrocket. American airlines Y Delta airlines it was up almost 2 percent. Carnival Corporation it was up about 14 percent.
But the economic crisis is perhaps the most daunting since World War II. On Thursday, a government report showed a record increase in weekly claims for unemployment benefits, which it jumped to almost 3.3 million from 282,000 in one week.
Migrant workers are blocked, leaving farms without labor.
Border blockages in Europe are creating a labor shortage on farms as migrant workers who generally harvest crops cannot make the necessary trips.
In Britain, farmers struggle to find people to pick raspberries and potatoes. Part of Germany's prized white asparagus crop runs the risk of rotting in the ground. And in Italy, more than a quarter of strawberries, beans, and lettuce due to ripening in the coming months may lack harvesters.
Since seasonal workers cannot cross borders, governments have been forced to rethink how to supply agricultural labor. France's agriculture minister appealed this week to hairdressers, waiters, florists and others who are temporarily unable to work to head to the nation's fields and start picking up. More than 40,000 people had applied Thursday, but 200,000 are needed.
"I call this shadow army, the many men and women who want to work," Didier Guillaume, the minister, said on BFM television on Tuesday. "We have to produce to feed the French."
India lowers interest rates as the economic outlook weakens.
India's central bank cut a key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Friday in an effort to reduce the economic consequences of the 21-day national blockade that started on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India also gave permission for commercial banks and other lenders to grant clients a three-month moratorium on loan payments.
The bank's governor, Shaktikanta Das, said the probability of a global recession is increasing, although he did not offer a specific forecast. On Thursday, the Indian government announced a $ 22.6 billion aid package to bring food and cash to the 1.3 billion poorest residents of India.
Private economists have cut projections for India's economic growth as the shutdown and previous measures to counter the virus have halted virtual commerce. On Friday, Moody & # 39; s said India's economy would grow at a rate of 2.5 percent in calendar year 2020, about half the rate of 2019. The day before, CRISIL, a credit rating service, He projected 3.5 percent growth for the fiscal year that begins April 1.
State and local governments raise billions, but less than during the last crisis.
Senate Approved $ 2 Billion Coronavirus Package establishes a $ 150 billion aid fund for states and local governments, offers tens of billions more to manage local infrastructure such as public transportation systems and airports, and expands the authority of the Federal Reserve to buy municipal bonds.
The fund is smaller than the $ 282 billion that states and cities received under the United States Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, and has stricter limits on what it will pay. "We don't think there is much flexibility," said Tom Kozlik, head of municipal strategy and credit for Hilltop Securities, an investment firm in Dallas. "It can only be spent on activities that are directly related to Covid-19."
THE DETAILS The aid fund would make at least $ 1.25 billion available to each state, with amounts adjusted upward according to the population. The money will also be available to the District of Columbia, territories like Puerto Rico, and tribal governments.
Additional amounts will be available for school districts and institutions of higher education, airports and public transportation systems, and urban housing programs. The Federal Reserve is authorized to buy up to $ 454 billion in debt securities, both municipal bonds and corporate securities.
THE CONTEXT The new Federal Reserve bond purchase program is primarily intended to keep markets running smoothly with bonds that have already been issued. Earlier this month, there was a loss when mutual funds had to sell municipal bonds to raise cash when investor herds began to seal to exchange their shares. The supply of municipal bonds exceeded market demand, and the Fed stepped in to balance things out. The legislation expands the amounts and types of debt that the Fed can buy to prevent that from happening again.
In addition to municipal bonds on the market, the Fed could also buy new bonds as they are issued by governments. Until just a few weeks ago, state and local governments did not issue much new debt. But now that the pandemic has led governments to delay their income tax deadlines, some states may have to issue short-term debt just to survive until tax revenues begin to arrive, probably in the summer.
How the Fed's Magic Money Machine Will Convert $ 454 Billion to $ 4 Billion.
With the help of the Federal Reserve, the government plans to convert a $ 454 billion spending package working its way through Congress in a booster shot of more than $ 4 trillion for the United States economy.
How, you might ask, does that add up?
The answer lies with the central bank's emergency loan authorities, which grant it the Federal Reserve Law. When the Fed declares that circumstances are unusual and demanding, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin closes the session, he can establish special programs that essentially buy debt or extend loans to small and large companies.
The Fed could simply print the money to back those loans, but avoids taking credit risk, so it requests Treasury funds to insure against losses. But those taxpayer dollars can be leveraged: Because the Fed expects most borrowers to pay, it doesn't need one-on-one support. As a result, only $ 10 billion from the Treasury can underpin $ 100 billion in Fed loans. And voilà: The money Congress spends on the Fed's programs can be multiplied many times over.
What else is going on?
-
Britain's property market has been frozen as the government has told people not to put their houses on the market or not to view their properties. He also advised people in the middle of a transaction to delay the process and avoid moving during the closing period.
The reports were contributed by David Streitfeld, Mary Williams Walsh, Vindu Goel, Amie Tsang, Carlos Tejada, Kevin Granville and Daniel Victor.