Nolberto Solano arrested for breaking the coronavirus curfew in Peru | Football news

%MINIFYHTML453f4f2cc7a37c1ce2008d690355c9f011% %MINIFYHTML453f4f2cc7a37c1ce2008d690355c9f012%

The former Newcastle midfielder denied suggestions that he was at a party





%MINIFYHTML453f4f2cc7a37c1ce2008d690355c9f013% %MINIFYHTML453f4f2cc7a37c1ce2008d690355c9f014% Nolberto Solano played for Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham

%MINIFYHTML453f4f2cc7a37c1ce2008d690355c9f015% %MINIFYHTML453f4f2cc7a37c1ce2008d690355c9f016%

Former Premier League star Nolberto Solano apologized after being detained by police for breaking the coronavirus curfew in Peru.

The South American nation has imposed a mandatory curfew between 8pm and 5am every day to combat the spread of the virus.

Solano, who played in the Premier League for Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham and is now an assistant coach for Peru's national team, was caught at a social gathering Thursday night.

Solano had two spells with Newcastle

He told the RPP Noticias radio station: "Those who know me know that I have tried to handle myself in the best way.

"It was not a party, it was a lunch that the neighbors invited me, it was late, but there were no more than five or six people."

"Obviously I am very sorry and sorry. I am not going to justify it."

"It is very difficult for everyone, but the most important thing is our health, without that we cannot do anything."