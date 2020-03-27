Nickelodeon and Disney Channel Address Children's Concerns About Coronavirus While Quarantining – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLb6f03d142e5d69f254db04d112c7e8c111% %MINIFYHTMLb6f03d142e5d69f254db04d112c7e8c112%

Nickelodeon and Disney Channel are doing their part to help children during the COVID-19 crisis.

Nickelodeon will air #KidsTogether: Nickelodoen town hall, a one-hour special that provides insight into the lives of children during the coronavirus pandemic. It will premiere on Monday, March 30 at 7 PM ET / PT. TThe special will directly address children's questions and concerns, include advice and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy, and will give first-person accounts of children and families across the country who are distancing themselves socially and making changes in their daily lives and relationships. .

With host Bell and all guests connecting via video from locations across the US The special engraving will include Dr. Nadine Burke Harris (Surgeon General of California) and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy (former Surgeon General of the USA); a performance by Alicia Keys; and appearances by Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, and Russell and Ciara Wilson, among others.

#KidsTogether: Nickelodeon City Hall It will air simultaneously on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons, and will be available on Nick On Demand, Nickelodeon YouTube, the Nick app, and the Nick Pluto television channel after the premiere. The special will also appear on Nickelodeon's international networks.

The special one It is part of Nickelodeon's #KidsTogether Global Pro-Platform Global Initiative, launched on March 18, and uses Nick's most popular characters and talents to interact with kids and families on tips to stay healthy and activities to do. together while at home.

Presenting SpongeBob, Blue’s Clues & You!, Henry Danger, Bubble Guppies, The big house, and more, #KidsTogether is intended to serve as an additional resource for parents while providing child-friendly information targeted to children through short-form short videos, interstitials, downloadable activities, and social content, with elements added to facilitate access at a destination center online, NickHelps.com. A brief discussion guide for #KidsTogether: Nickelodeon City Hall It will also be available on NickHelps.com after the special premieres.

disney channel



Starting Friday, March 27, the Disney Channel will premiere We're All In This Together (#WAITT) a series of interstitial messages from the network's favorite stars, designed to offer peace of mind and a sense of community during the global health crisis. . The video clips, aimed at children ages 6 to 14, will air on the Disney Channel and Disney YouTube. The series includes more than 35 Disney Channel stars who filmed their message from their homes and neighborhoods, sharing how they stay positive, active, and, with the help of parents and family members, navigate through this uncertain time. You can watch a video below.

Disney Channel stars include (in alphabetical order): Raphael Alejandro (Bunk), Suzi Barrett (Just roll with it), Paxton Booth (Coop and Cami ask the world), Issac Ryan Brown (Crow's house), Will Buie Jr. (Bunk), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Immovable), Coco Christo (Gabby Duran and the immovable)Meg DonnellyAmerican Housewife, Zombies 2), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran and the Immovable), Scarlett Estevez (Bunk), Callan Farris (Gabby Duran and the Immovable), Kaylin Hayman (Just roll with him)Carla JefferyZombies 2), Pearce Joza (Zombies 2), Sky Katz (Crow's house), Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2), Ava Kolker (Sydney to the max), Dakota Lotus (Coop and Cami ask the world) Mallory James Mahoney (Bunk), Milo Manheim (Zombies 2), Ariel Martin (Zombies 2, Disney Fam Jam), Miranda May (Bunk), Jason Maybaum (The crow's house)Ramon ReedJust roll with it), Ruth Righi (Sydney to the max), Navia Robinson (Crow's house), Kylie Russell (Zombies 2), Olivia Sanabia (Coop and Cami ask the world)Shelby SimmonsBunk)Trevor TordjmanZombies 2, Disney Fam Jam), Albert Tsai (Coop and Cami ask the world), Ruby Rose Turner (Coop and Cami ask the world), Anneliese van der PolThe crow's house)Tobie WindhamJust roll with it), along with Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong, Elie Samouhi and Max Torina from the upcoming Disney Channel original movie Magic backwards.