NFL star Lamar Jackson sues Amazon over fake clothing

NFL MVP has sued Amazon for allowing third party vendors to sell unlicensed products that feature their name, image and / or trademarks.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has filed a lawsuit against them, saying he wants "Amazon to count sales it generated of merchandise featuring Jackson's name, image, or image and prohibit the website from offering such items without authorization. "

Jackson also wants Amazon to remove the products listed on its website, which use the phrases "Lamarvelous," "Action Jackson," and "Not bad for a runback," according to TMZ Sports. The lawsuit claims that Amazon's actions brought "significant damage,quot; to Jackson's brand. He runs his own merchandise company, Era 8 Apparel.

He is suing for compensation and damages. The amount has not been disclosed.

Jackson became an MVP after leading the league with 36 touchdown passes and setting the league record for most yards rushing by a quarterback in a single season (1,206).