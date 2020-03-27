Newsom issues state moratorium on evictions until May 31 due to coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday that temporarily bans eviction of tenants statewide due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The order (.pdf), effective immediately, prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent and prohibits enforcement of eviction orders by police or courts until May 31. .

Tenants must declare in writing that they cannot pay due to the outbreak no later than seven days after the rent is due. Under the order, tenants would still be required to pay full rent in what the order describes as "on time,quot; and could still face eviction once the moratorium is lifted.

Friday's action builds on a previous executive order that Newsom signed earlier this month authorizing local governments to issue their own temporary eviction moratoriums amid the outbreak. Several cities and counties in the Bay Area, including San Francisco and San José, along with Alameda, Marin and Santa Clara counties, have already issued such orders.