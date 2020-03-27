New Pro-Biden PAC Launches Attack Response to Trump Coronavirus to Attack Ads – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf6737e317a80a83057de6e6d2205ce9c11% %MINIFYHTMLf6737e317a80a83057de6e6d2205ce9c12%

A group of Los Angeles politicians launched a pro Joe Biden super PAC, Win the West, with a new digital announcement targeting President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus.

Hilda Solis, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and former secretary of labor, is co-chair of the group and its executive director is Mathew Littman, political strategist and former speechwriter for Biden. They want to expand the number of blue states in the west, including Arizona and Texas.

His new ad, "Leadership Matters," includes clips of Trump talking about the coronavirus in February, including the cases in which he said it "would go away." It also features a clip from Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, who says "things will get worse before they get better."

The advertising focus will be on digital ads, but Littman said they have not ruled out streaming purchases.

The Trump campaign has tried to stop an ad that is being led by another pro-Biden super PAC, Priorities USA, which features audio clips of the president minimizing the risks of the virus, as a graph shows a growing number of cases in the U.S. The Trump campaign fired a cease-and-desist letter to the television stations that broadcast the announcement, threatening legal action and warning that their FCC licenses could be in jeopardy. But the stains still remain in the air.