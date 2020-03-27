New Movies, TV Shows Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime in April 2020

March has been a massive month for streaming entertainment, with so many people trapped inside during the coronavirus outbreak. Netflix even agreed to cut transmission speeds in Europe by 25 percent after EU officials asked the company to help "preserve the smooth functioning of the Internet,quot; as hundreds of millions of people stayed home for the pandemic.

April is likely to have more of the same, but the start of a new month means even more new releases from companies like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Here's the full list of new movies and TV shows hitting all three platforms, as well as our must-have picks from each company.

Hulu

Films

Main selection: "Parasite,quot;

A historic winner of the Best Picture at the February Oscars, "Parasite,quot; is the story of two South Korean families, the poor in Kims and the upper-class parks, whose destiny intertwines as family members Kim start working in the park. family home one by one.

April 1st

"Dangerous Bangkok,quot;

"I want to be like Beckham,quot;

"Hot Saddles,quot;

"Diary of a Hitman,quot;

"Dr. Horton de Seuss hears who,quot;

"Dr. T. and the women,quot;

"Free birds,quot;

"Fun in Acapulco,quot;

"Gator,quot;

"Be smart,quot;

"Gods and monsters,quot;

"Gorky Park,quot;

"Hud,quot;

"Kill Bill: Volume 1,quot;

"Kill Bill: Volume 2,quot;

"Let me in,quot;

"Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa,quot;

"Misery,quot;

"Moll Flanders,quot;

"Phone booth,quot;

"Repentance,quot;

"Risky business,quot;

"Romancing the Stone,quot;

"Shirley Valentine,quot;

"Spiderman,quot;

"The Anthill,quot;

"The book of Eli,quot;

"Momentum,quot;

"The chumscrubber,quot;

"The eternal,quot;

"The full amount,quot;

"The jewel of the Nile,quot;

"The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,quot;

"The Mexican,quot;

"The sender,quot;

"X files: I want to believe,quot;

"Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story,quot;

"Victoria Gotti: my father's daughter,quot;

"Who released the dogs,quot;

"Zombieland,quot;

April 8

"Parasite,quot;

April 9th

"Little Joe,quot;

April 14th

"Unlocked,quot;

"Vault,quot;

April 15

"A teacher,quot;

"The messenger,quot;

April 16th

"Harry Benson: shoot first,quot;

April 20th

"A kind of murder,quot;

"Paranormal Activity 3,quot;

April 23rd

"Cunningham,quot;

April 24

"Abominable,quot;

April 29

"Footloose,quot;

TV Shows / Specials

Best TV Selection: "What We Do in Shadows,quot;: Season 2

Before hitting the big time with characters like "Thor: Ragnarok,quot; and "Jojo Rabbit," director Taika Waititi created the rampant 2014 mock "What We Do in the Shadows,quot; with New Zealander Jemaine Clement ("Flight of the Conchords,quot; ), which tells the story of a family of vampire roommates. Clement hasn't skipped a beat adapting the movie to the small screen for FX, following new plots, and bringing new undead bloodsuckers into the fold. The show premieres on April 15, with new episodes being added weekly on Hulu.

April 1st

"60 Days in: Narcoland,quot;: Season 1

"90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?": Season 4

"Solo,quot;: Season 6

"Breaking Amish,quot;: Seasons 2-3

"Bring It On!": Season 5

"Chopped,quot;: Season 36

"Ruthless Cuisine,quot;: Season 12

"Dance Moms,quot;: Seasons 2 and 6

"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,quot;: seasons 27–29

"Dr. Pimple Popper,quot;: Season 3

"Fast N’ Loud ": Season 13

"Fixer Upper (How We Got Here: Looking Back at Fixer Upper)": Special

"Forged in Fire,quot;: Season 6

"Families of the Gold Medal,quot;: Season 1

"Hidden Potential,quot;: Season 1

"House hunters,quot;: season 120

"Kabukicho Sherlock,quot;: Season 1

"Children Behind Bars,quot;: Life or Probation: Season 1

"Little Women,quot;: Atlanta: Season 5

"Little Women,quot;: LA: Seasons 7 and 8

"I love it or list it,quot;: Season 14

"Married at first sight,quot;: Season 9

"Marry Millions,quot;: Season 1

"Property Brothers,quot;: Seasons 10 and 11

"Taken at Birth,quot;: Season 1

"The Family Chantel,quot;: Season 1

"The Food That America Built,quot;: Season 1

"The Kitchen,quot;: Seasons 16 – 18

"Until death do us part,quot;: Season 1

"TRANsition,quot;: Season 1

April 3

"Future Man,quot;: Season 3

"Siren,quot;: Season 3 Premiere

"Your pretty face goes to hell,quot;: Season 4

6 of April

"Hero Too Cautious,quot;: Season 1

April 7

"No Guns Life,quot;: Season 1

April 9th

"Kono Oto Tomare!": Sounds of Life: Season 2a

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?": Premiere of the series

April 10th

"Potomac Royal Housewives,quot;: Season 4

April 12th

"My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic,quot;: Season 9B

April 14th

"Songland,quot;: Season 2 Premiere

"The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart,quot;: series premiere

"The Baker and the Beauty,quot;: series premiere

April 15

"Mrs. America,quot;: premiere of the series

"The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular,quot;: Special

April 16th

"What We Do in the Shadows,quot;: Season 2 Premiere

April 22

"Special-7,quot;: Season 1

April 30th

"2020 Billboard Music Awards,quot;: special

Netflix

Films

Main choice: "The death of Stalin,quot;

Armando Iannucci has laughed a lot in the television world over the years, with the Emmy Award-winning political satire "Veep,quot;, his British predecessor "The Thick of It,quot; and HBO's new science fiction comedy " Avenue 5 ". The Brit is not far behind when it comes to movies. or, as evidenced by "The Death of Stalin," a dazzling comedy that chronicles fictional chaos and gaming ability after the death of the Russian leader. Steve Buscemi ("Fargo,quot;) as Nikita Khrushchev and Jeffrey Tambor ("Arrested Development,quot;) as Georgy Malenkov are highlights.

April 1st

"How to fix a drug scandal,quot;

"40 days and 40 nights,quot;

"Bloody sport,quot;

Cadillac Records

"I can not wait,quot;

"Cheech & Chong is on smoke,quot;

"Deep Impact,quot;

"God is not dead,quot;

"Just friends,quot;

"Killow Klowns from outer space,quot;

"Lethal Weapon,quot;

"Lethal Weapon 2,quot;

"Lethal Weapon 3,quot;

"Lethal Weapon 4,quot;

"Minorities Report,quot;

"Molly's Game,quot;

"Mortal Kombat,quot;

"Mud,quot;

"Promised land,quot;

"Road to Perdition,quot;

"Salt,quot;

"School Daze,quot;

"Sherlock Holmes,quot;

"Plane of the soul,quot;

"Dawn in the sky,quot;

"Taxi driver,quot;

"Stalin's death,quot;

"The girl with all the gifts,quot;

"The hangover,quot;

"Matrix,quot;

"The recharged matrix,quot;

"The matrix revolutions,quot;

"The perks of Being a Wallflower,quot;

"The Roommate,quot;

"The fugitives,quot;

"The social network,quot;

"Wildling,quot;

April 2

"The good, the bad and the ugly,quot;

"Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Automatic Memory Doll,quot;

April 3

"Cafe and Kareem,quot;

"Money Heist: The Phenomenon,quot;

April 4

"Angel has fallen,quot;

5th of April

"The murder of a sacred deer,quot;

April 10th

"LA Originals,quot;

"La vie scolaire,quot;

"Repetition of love wedding,quot;

"The main event,quot;

"Tigertail,quot;

April 16th

"My favorite villain,quot;

Praise when it ceases!

"Jem and the holograms,quot;

April 17th

"Betonrausch,quot;

"Earth and blood (La terre et le sang)"

"Legacy in the bones,quot;

"Sergio,quot;

April 18th

"The green Hornet,quot;

April 20th

"The tapes of the Vatican,quot;

April 22

"Circus of books,quot;

"The silence of the swamp,quot;

"The plagues of Breslau,quot;

"The Willoughbys,quot;

April 24

"Extraction,quot;

April 25th

"The artist,quot;

"Django Unleashed,quot;

April 27

"Battle los angeles,quot;

April 29

"A secret love,quot;

"Murder of Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story,quot;

April 30th

"Dangerous lies,quot;

"Rich in love (Rich in love)"

TV Shows / Specials

Main selection: "Community,quot;

NBC's Thursday night comedy block in the late 2000s stacked from top to bottom, with "The Office," "30 Rock,quot; and "Parks and Recreation,quot; among the vaunted titles that made people laugh. Less advertised but no less praiseworthy is "Community," a Dan Harmon ("Rick & Morty,quot;) comedy about a group of misfits forming a study group at Greendale Community College. Jokes are meta, characters are flawed but adorable, and every member of the cast, including Joel McHale ("Ted,quot;), Donald Glover ("Atlanta,quot;), and Chevy Chase ("Caddyshack,quot;) are perfect.

April 1st

"David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet,quot;

"The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show,quot;

"Nailed!": Season 4

"Sunderland‘ Til I Die ": Season 2

"Community,quot;: Season 1-6

"Kim's Convenience,quot;: Season 4

"Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends,quot;

April 3

"The paper house: part 4,quot;

"Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy,quot;

"StarBeam,quot;

6 of April

"The great show,quot;

April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3

April 9th

"Hello Score Girl,quot;: Season 2

April 10th

"Brews Brothers,quot;

April 14th

"Chris D’Elia: No Pain,quot;

April 15

"The Archives of Innocence,quot;

"External banks,quot;

April 16th

"Fary: Hexagone,quot;: Season 2

"Fauda,quot;: Season 3

"Mauricio Meirelles: Levando or Chaos,quot;

April 17th

"#BlackAF,quot;

"The Last Children on Earth: Book 2,quot;

"Too hot to drive,quot;

April 20th

"Cooked with cannabis,quot;

"The Midnight Gospel,quot;

April, the 21st

"Bleach: the assault,quot;

"Bleach: The Bount,quot;

"Middleditch and Schwartz,quot;

April 22

"Absurd planet,quot;

"Win the desert,quot;

April 23rd

"The Flower House,quot;: Season 3

April 24

"After Life: Season 2,quot;

"Hello Ninja: Season 2,quot;

Sincerely, Kanan Gill

April 26



"The Last Kingdom,quot;: Season 4

April 27

"I have never,quot;

April 29

"Extra curricular,quot;

"Nadiya's lunchtime,quot;

"Summer time,quot;

April 30th

"Dragons drifting,quot;

"The forest of love: deep cut,quot;

"The game of the victims,quot;

Amazon

Films

Main selection: "Goldfinger,quot;

The next James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," was delayed until November due to the coronavirus, but Amazon keeps fans of the spy franchise satisfied by adding 4K ultra-HD versions of each movie in the franchise in April. The third film in the series, "Goldfinger," is a good place to start, as it was Bond's first blockbuster and was the first Bond film to feature hallmarks such as high-tech devices and memorable quotes such as "shaken , not stirred. " "

April 1st

"A sight to kill,quot;

"Dangerous Bangkok,quot;

"Bird from paradise,quot;

"Blind husbands,quot;

"Broken flowers,quot;

"Daniel Boone,quot;

"Diamonds are forever,quot;

"Diary of a hitman,quot;

"Die another day,quot;

"Dishonored lady,quot;

"Doll face,quot;

"Dr. No,quot;

"Dr. T and the women,quot;

"Drums in the Deep South,quot;

"Confidential,quot;

"From Russia with love,quot;

"Gator,quot;

"Gods and monsters,quot;

"Golden eye,quot;

"Golden Finger,quot;

"Gorky Park,quot;

"Hotel Artemis,quot;

"I'm legend,quot;

"License to kill,quot;

"Live and Let Die,quot;

"Mark of the Fox,quot;

"Moonraker,quot;

"Riot,quot;

"Never say never again,quot;

Octopussy

"In Her Majesty's Secret Service,quot;

"Repentance,quot;

"Shirley Valentine,quot;

"Son of mount christ,quot;

"Tarzan the Fearless,quot;

"The bodyguard,quot;

"Momentum,quot;

"The Grimm Brothers,quot;

"The chumscrubber,quot;

"The bully,quot;

"The living daylights,quot;

"The lost World,quot;

"The Man with the Golden Gun,quot;

"The new adventures of Tarzan,quot;

"The sender,quot;

"The spy who loved me,quot;

"The world is not enough,quot;

Thunderball

"The tomorrow Never Die,quot;

"You only live twice,quot;

April 3

"Invisible life,quot;

April 10th

"The Miserables,quot;

"Rambo: Last Blood,quot;

April 14th

"Vault,quot;

April 16th

"The lighthouse,quot;

April 17th

"Selah and the swords,quot;

April 20th

"Paranormal Activity 3,quot;

April 29

"Footloose,quot;

TV Series / Specials

First Choice: Season 6 of "Bosch,quot;

Titus Welliver built a solid acting career for stoic characters in movies like "The Town,quot; and shows like "Deadwood,quot; and "Lost." But in 2014, the New Haven, Connecticut, native landed the lead role as Los Angeles Police Detective Harry Bosch in the Bosch "Bosch,quot; police procedure, which returns for a sixth season on April 17. This season he finds Bosch battling domestic terrorists in Los Angeles. , in what Amazon promises is the "highest betting season to date,quot;.

April 3

"Tales of the Loop,quot;: Season 1

April 17th

"Bosch,quot;: season 6

"Dino Dana,quot;: Season 3B