New Initiative Employs Temporary Workers While Providing Relief to COVID-19 Affected Organizations – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 5,000 jobless restaurant employees have signed up to work temporarily with nonprofits in North Texas, which have seen an increase in demand last week.

By next week, Get Shift Done will have paid more than $ 400,000 to workers, while providing much-needed help to organizations that have lost staff and volunteers due to orders to stay home.

Just a week after launch, one of Get Shift Done's founders, Anurag Jain, said they had received calls from 15 different cities interested in expanding the program.

"We see the need to put more people to work and we see the need for more nonprofits," he said Friday.

Jain began the effort with Patrick Brandt, originally associated with the North Texas Food Bank.

Workers receive $ 10 an hour, paid from a fund created at the Texas Community Foundation.

Jain said $ 3 million was available so far and should last six to eight weeks. But he hoped that additional funds would be necessary as the initiative grows and the labor crisis spreads.

On Friday, Our Calling's kitchen, which serves the homeless in Dallas, was filled with servers from restaurants like Grace in Fort Worth, Jose in Dallas, and Bob's in Grapevine.

Rose Mendoza said she was grateful for the work.

"It's kind of depressing to be home," he said. "I'm also a waitress and I'm used to working hard and I really miss it.

Attendance has been invaluable to organizations like our call, which estimated that it lost up to 40% of its staff and most of the volunteers.

At the same time, food availability has decreased and demand has increased daily, according to Our Calling founder Wayne Walker.

"Now we can take the money that we would have spent on temporary employees and redirect it towards emergency needs like food, toilet paper and gloves," he said.

Our vocation projected that food costs alone could rise to $ 200,000 through the end of August.