New Broncos RB Melvin Gordon promises to prove skeptics wrong

Melvin Gordon says critics of his ability have fueled him to demonstrate that "he is not an average runner."

The two-time Pro Bowler signed a two-year, $ 16 million contract with the Denver Broncos on March 26 after leaving the Los Angeles Chargers, whom he will now face twice a season in the AFC West.

Gordon didn't start his 2019 season until week 5 after a strained contract failed to get the long-term lucrative extension he was looking for. His position was not aided by Austin Ekeler's excellent displays in his absence.

If he had his time again, Gordon wouldn't resist, but now he's focused on proving people wrong and recovering from a season where he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry.

"Oh, it's huge," Gordon said of the chip on his shoulder in a conference call with reporters. "I feel like a lot of people just question my talent as a back. During resistance, a lot of people said, 'Oh, he's an average lap, it's not this, it's not that.'

"Just this year, people say, 'Well, he's not the back that he was.' No one takes into account that he didn't have my center or that he didn't have my left tackle. We had boys who were hurting. and in and out. I really didn't have my starting linemen, my best linemen. No one cares about that, and they shouldn't, either, but some players give that excuse.

"Some players are given an excuse: 'Well, they didn't have his line, but he's still a great player.' So you have some players who are in my position and they don't care if you have a good line, or if your line is hurt or not. You are not what you are. You are an average player.

"I'm going to take that and use it as fuel, because I know what kind of player I am. I want to show that and I'm going to show that. I'm going to show everyone that I am better than average."

When asked if he would resist again, Gordon said, "He would probably come back."

"Only because of my legacy of what I'm trying to do as a player and the brand I'm trying to leave behind." "Obviously, those are games I can't get back."

"I started slow and I was able to make the move towards the end of the season, but it's too late."

"It was hard (after I came back), I definitely felt like I screwed up some relationships. Sometimes it was definitely difficult."

"I felt some tension when walking, but I did my best to keep a smile on my face and just go to work every day. Obviously, I can't take back what I did, it was done. And now I am here."