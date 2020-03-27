Neha Dhupia on confinement, coronavirus and more

We are facing one of the biggest problems in history. The Corona virus pandemic has stopped the entire country. Bollywood has also been hit hard. The shootings, the events have been canceled and all your favorite stars are also at home, like you. We caught up with the fearless and fearless Neha Dhupia for a small talk on the current situation and the multifaceted woman, while super worried about the pandemic and its effects, she is spending happy quality time with her husband and actor Angad Bedi and your bundle of joy, Mehr. Read on to learn more about life in Bedi-Dhupia home quarantine …
What is the first thing you plan to do once the lockout ends?
Just focus on the simple pleasures of life. Take my daughter to the park or maybe just to swim, we long for the park and pool time. We hope this ends soon, but I hope it ends at the right time. Even if that means we must stay longer so everyone is safe, I am prepared for it.
What is your favorite hobby while you are at home?
Favorite hobby is doing things together for Meher as parents and watch shows when she's asleep or just catch up on reading or, as you know, check out what's going on online and argue about it and spend a little time in the kitchen because I'm trying to work on my skills there, because he is a little weak.
IIf you had to name three dishes that can be cooked quickly during closing, what would they be?
Tell us about a major change you have made in your routine that will continue even after quarantine ends?
Not much has really changed in our routine. Angad and I were early risers anyway. We would follow a schedule that is most suitable for our daughter. We are still sticking to that. Because we do not want to bring more changes in your life. It's bad enough, since it can't come out. Just so she doesn't notice that. We try to make sure we follow everything related to your routine and we will continue to maintain that.
Name any shows / movies you've been watching during the quarantine season?
We saw special OPS and then we saw Amazing and now we are watching The Crown. I can't believe it took me so long to start watching The Crown, but I'm glad I saved it for now because it's a great show to watch during quarantine.
What were you scared of when the blockade was announced?
We're still not panicking about anything. I'm just focusing on the positive. I am a little concerned about salaried workers who do not have access to the basics like food and shelter. I am more than happy and willing to introduce myself and help, and I have already been and, as far as possible, I will. The other thing I'm panicking about is that it's only been a few days, but I feel as a nation we need to understand the intensity of the situation and practice social distancing. They have seen me and I hope many of them are not true. But the really troubling videos that appear and resurface on Whatsap and sometimes on the news as well, so I'm a little scared by the fact that we will be able to practice it and continue to understand it.
How do you stay calm during quarantine?
The only way to get past quarantine is to stay calm. There is no other way. Stay positive, stay calm. And it is a great blessing to be close to your loved ones and I am focusing on that. I cannot insist on social distancing and stay positive more than I have already done.
The blockade has forced people to stay on social media longer. Do you also spend most of your time on your phone?
Not really, I don't spend a lot of time talking on the phone. I just want to make videos or post them as I was not born for training videos because I feel it takes away from training and at least for me it is very unflattering just on a personal level. And I feel like there is a lot to do when you have a child at home. My hands are always full.
Remember the top three memes you saw online related to the shutdown?
I saw something about husbands and wives not getting along, which was a lot of fun and said that you do Jhadu and that I prepare food, and that we are SERVANTS to each other.
Where do you think people still go wrong when it comes to slowing the spread of the coronavirus in India?
People do poorly at the level of social estrangement. People should stay away from each other, they should wash their hands, they should have a checkup if they see something that is a red flag, since everyone knows what the signs and symptoms are. Also speaking of that much more, since there is a certain section of society that is unknown. I really don't know how close we are to finding a cure, but I feel that social distancing is something that will help us overcome this.
This was not planned, but if you are given the option to quarantine with one person and an unlimited stock of three things, who and what would it be?
I still want to be quarantined with my husband and my daughter that I am now. And an unlimited stock of three things would be, quarantining like a huge play area we don't have for our daughter to run on, a running track because I miss my race time and an endless supply of food and netflix.
