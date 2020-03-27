Neha Dhupia on confinement, coronavirus and more

What is the first thing you plan to do once the lockout ends?



Just focus on the simple pleasures of life. Take my daughter to the park or maybe just to swim, we long for the park and pool time. We hope this ends soon, but I hope it ends at the right time. Even if that means we must stay longer so everyone is safe, I am prepared for it.

What is your favorite hobby while you are at home?

Favorite hobby is doing things together for Meher as parents and watch shows when she's asleep or just catch up on reading or, as you know, check out what's going on online and argue about it and spend a little time in the kitchen because I'm trying to work on my skills there, because he is a little weak.

IIf you had to name three dishes that can be cooked quickly during closing, what would they be?

Gluten-free pancakes, gluten-free cookies, beet yogurt, and a little cooking for my daughter. That goes without saying.



Tell us about a major change you have made in your routine that will continue even after quarantine ends? Not much has really changed in our routine. Angad and I were early risers anyway. We would follow a schedule that is most suitable for our daughter. We are still sticking to that. Because we do not want to bring more changes in your life. It's bad enough, since it can't come out. Just so she doesn't notice that. We try to make sure we follow everything related to your routine and we will continue to maintain that.

Name any shows / movies you've been watching during the quarantine season? We saw special OPS and then we saw Amazing and now we are watching The Crown. I can't believe it took me so long to start watching The Crown, but I'm glad I saved it for now because it's a great show to watch during quarantine.



What were you scared of when the blockade was announced?

We're still not panicking about anything. I'm just focusing on the positive. I am a little concerned about salaried workers who do not have access to the basics like food and shelter. I am more than happy and willing to introduce myself and help, and I have already been and, as far as possible, I will. The other thing I'm panicking about is that it's only been a few days, but I feel as a nation we need to understand the intensity of the situation and practice social distancing. They have seen me and I hope many of them are not true. But the really troubling videos that appear and resurface on Whatsap and sometimes on the news as well, so I'm a little scared by the fact that we will be able to practice it and continue to understand it.

How do you stay calm during quarantine?

The only way to get past quarantine is to stay calm. There is no other way. Stay positive, stay calm. And it is a great blessing to be close to your loved ones and I am focusing on that. I cannot insist on social distancing and stay positive more than I have already done.



The blockade has forced people to stay on social media longer. Do you also spend most of your time on your phone?

Not really, I don't spend a lot of time talking on the phone. I just want to make videos or post them as I was not born for training videos because I feel it takes away from training and at least for me it is very unflattering just on a personal level. And I feel like there is a lot to do when you have a child at home. My hands are always full.



Remember the top three memes you saw online related to the shutdown?

I saw something about husbands and wives not getting along, which was a lot of fun and said that you do Jhadu and that I prepare food, and that we are SERVANTS to each other.

