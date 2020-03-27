NBCU Launches New PSA Campaign on "Today", Celebrities on COVID-19 – Deadline

NBC Today unveiled a new NBCUniversal PSA campaign The more you know featuring Kelly Clarkson, Andy Cohen, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, Savannah Guthrie, and others on how to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19. The more than a dozen locations will be implemented in the coming weeks.

The new campaign in English and Spanish was created in partnership with the Ad Council, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA (HHS) and the White House. It was filmed on mobile devices and cameras available in the talent homes and produced remotely by NBCUniversal's in-house team of Creative Partnerships. The celebrities, themselves in self-isolation, share the CDC's messages on social estrangement, mental health, parenting, and risk factors.

Comcast-NBCUniversal, Acxiom; Cadent Canoe; Crossix Epsilon; Experian Facebook; Bread bread; Share this; Snap Inc; The trade desk; T.J.Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods; and Vizio-Inscapehave donated commercial airtime, service fees, data, and / or distribution on their own platforms to run the Ad Council public service announcements created by NBCUniversal.

NBCUniversal was tapped by the Ad Council to develop a creativity to get the CDC message across to the American people as quickly as possible to help curb the spread of COVID-19. In partnership with the White House, CDC, and HHS, NBCUniversal created a series of videos and charts, available in English and Spanish, to inform the public about the steps they can take to protect themselves and to inform the public how to help slow down. . of the spread of the coronavirus.