NBC News to Broadcast Primetime Live Specials on Coronavirus Pandemic – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLe86369982b21074cbdf97ab20e7663c911% %MINIFYHTMLe86369982b21074cbdf97ab20e7663c912%

NBC News will take over Tuesday hours at 10 p.m. to broadcast a series of primetime live specials on the coronavirus crisis. NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic will air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET starting March 31 for three consecutive weeks on NBC, MSNBC and the live streaming channel NBC News Now.

The time interval was released with the movement of New Amsterdam at 9 PM, the place unoccupied by We are, which ended its season this week, and was the missing link in the new programming announcement.

%MINIFYHTMLe86369982b21074cbdf97ab20e7663c913% %MINIFYHTMLe86369982b21074cbdf97ab20e7663c914%

TodaySavannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will anchor the first one next week, and NBC Nightly News Y Date NBC's Lester Holt will present later editions.

%MINIFYHTMLe86369982b21074cbdf97ab20e7663c915% %MINIFYHTMLe86369982b21074cbdf97ab20e7663c916%

The one-hour specials will provide real-time information on the latest developments related to the coronavirus. During broadcasts, viewers can send questions to the NBC Coronavirus Crisis Team, including NBC and MSNBC correspondent Dr. John Torres, the NBC News collaborator and virologist, and Dr. Joseph Fair, the NBC researcher News and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen and NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle In addition, top news makers will join the shows with updates on the nation's response at both the federal and local levels.

Lester Holt anchored the first installment of NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic on Thursday March 19, in collaboration with Facebook.