NASA's Perseverance rover now has 10.9 million names on it – BGR

NASA has just added more than 10 million names to the Mars 2020 Perseverance scout vehicle.

The names were collected as part of NASA's "Send your name to Mars,quot; campaign, which asked the public to submit their names to be part of the mission.

The names are engraved on three small chips that are attached to the exterior of the rover.

NASA is fast approaching the planned launch date of its Mars 2020 mission. It has been a long time coming, and it is one of the space agency's most ambitious adventures to date. The brilliant new Perseverance rover will play the leading role, exploring the planet and taking surface samples for study. As in the past, NASA offered the general public its own way of contributing by including their names on the rover itself.

The "Send your name to Mars,quot; project asked science fans around the world to submit their names. Those names were recorded on small chips that were recently placed in the rover. The three chips are seen in the image above, secured behind a transparent plate.

NASA opened presentations in mid-2019 and allowed fans to submit their names for several months before closing the floodgates in September. As has been the case with past calls to send names on missions to space, the program resulted in the arrival of millions of names. For the Mars 2020 mission, the total count is 10,932,295. That's a lot of Mars travelers.

But the names of science fans aren't the only thing included in the mission. As the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory explains in a new blog post, the "Name the Rover,quot; contest finalists will also be honored on the mission:

The names were etched by an electron beam onto three fingernail-sized silicon chips, along with the trials of the 155 finalists in NASA's "Name the Rover,quot; contest. The chips were then attached to an aluminum plate on NASA's Perseverance Mars rover at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 16. Scheduled to launch this summer, Perseverance will land in Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021.

NASA's plans for the launch of the Mars 2020 mission have not changed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world. The space agency has been forced to close several of its facilities, telling all but the most critical employees to do what they can from home, but the outbreak has not delayed their plans for Mars.

However, there is still time for that to change, and if it does, it would mean delaying the mission until 2022 when the next launch window for missions to Mars opens. Due to the way Earth and Mars orbit around the Sun, launching a mission to the Red Planet is only possible every two years, making any delay even more shocking.

Image Source: NASA / JPL