NASA prepares Orion spacecraft for lunar mission preparations – Latest news

NASA's Orion spacecraft has moved one step closer to integration with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will take it to the Moon under the Artemis program designed to land the first woman and the next man on the lunar surface to 2024.

After engineers subjected the spacecraft to the rigors of environmental testing at NASA's Plum Brook station in Ohio, it returned to the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 25, the US space agency said Thursday.

At Kennedy, the spacecraft will undergo final processing and preparations before launching into an unmanned flight test, Artemis I, the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to the Moon that will eventually lead to the exploration of Mars. .

Before it can integrate with the SLS rocket, the Orion spacecraft, consisting of the crew module and the service module, will go through a final round of testing and assembly.

Orion will begin its processing journey on land.

Once integrated with SLS, a team of technicians and engineers will perform additional tests and checks to verify that Orion and SLS work together as expected, NASA said.

"The Artemis program is the future of human space exploration, and being part of the design, assembly, and testing of NASA's newest spacecraft is an incredible career opportunity," Amy Marasia, operations chief of spacecraft assembly. Orion production operations at Kennedy, it said in a statement.

As the first integrated flight from SLS and Orion, Artemis I is critical to providing the foundation for exploration of human deep space.

"With Orion back at Kennedy, we're ready," said Scott Wilson, manager of production operations for NASA's Orion.

"Ready to finish the vehicle and send it to integrate for its journey into deep space, tackling the next era of human space exploration," said Wilson.

