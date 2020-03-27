NASA discovers gas emanating from Uranus – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLa62fa9c41dfc418d3f675e6f47ef947611% %MINIFYHTMLa62fa9c41dfc418d3f675e6f47ef947612%

Using decades-long data from the Voyager 2 space probe that went out and explored the far reaches of our solar system, NASA researchers have found a new finding from the Uranus flyby of January 24, 1986.

When Voyager 2 flew 50,600 miles from the ice-blue planet, it found cloud tops, two new rings, 11 new moons, and temperatures below minus 353 degrees Fahrenheit. What they did not know, Voyager 2 flew through a plasmoid. A giant magnetic bubble that was putting Uranus's atmosphere into space.

These findings in Geophysical Research Letters raise new questions about Uranus' strange ball magnetic fields. This, however, is nothing new when you look at it from a cosmic perspective. Venus filters hydrogen into the solar wind, and Jupiter and Saturn send massive amounts of their electrically charged air.

While small, gaseous ejections can have a major impact on planetary health over time. While scientists look at Mars.

"Mars used to be a wet planet with a thick atmosphere," said Gina DiBraccio, a space physicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and a scientist for the Atmosphere of Mars and Volatile Evolution project, or the MAVEN mission. "It evolved over time,quot; – 4 billion years of flight into space – "to become the dry planet we see today."

As in the case of the earth, the magnetic fields of a plant can protect it from cosmic and solar radiation. Magnetic fields can also allow giant balloons to be released from the atmosphere when field lines get tangled. DiBraccio said "Uranus is alone,quot; in the way that magnetic fields move around Venus.

DiBraccio and his co-author, Dan Gershman, a Goddard space physicist, looked at the Voyager 2 magnetometer data. As they got closer to the data, they discovered smooth lines that showed an irregular peak every 1.92 seconds. The small planetary magnetic heartbeat became a great find.

This data was only 60 seconds from Voyager 2's 45-hour flight. A proverbial needle in a haystack. Gershman added: "But if you plotted it in 3D, it would look like a cylinder …". Comparing the results with other planetary steps, this cylindrical shape is at least 127,000 miles long and 250,000 miles wide. They think that the plasmoid is made of ionized particles, mainly ionized hydrogen.

While some planets have twisted magnetic fields, the Uranus field was smooth, closed magnetic loops. Such loops, they say, are formed when a spinning planet spews small amounts of its atmosphere into space.

However, they added, knowing what is really happening is difficult to say. "Imagine if a spacecraft flew through this room and tried to characterize the entire Earth," said DiBraccio. "Obviously it won't show you anything about what the Sahara or Antarctica is like."

