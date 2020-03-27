Movies Anywhere is bringing its digital movie locker to LG TVs

%MINIFYHTML4da5c093d46ef851dedb799964ad1f2211% %MINIFYHTML4da5c093d46ef851dedb799964ad1f2212%

Movies Anywhere, the Disney-owned movie locker service that combines its movies purchased from digital stores like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and Google Play, is launching a native app for LG smart TVs. The application will be available for LG TVs with webOS manufactured from 2017, including its excellent OLED models.

The launch makes LG TVs the first smart TVs to get a Movies Anywhere app. Previously, the service was available on several different devices, including iPhones, Android devices, iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices like Fire TV, Roku boxes, and Chromecasts. It is available through their website.

7,900 movies are available on the service

%MINIFYHTML4da5c093d46ef851dedb799964ad1f2213% %MINIFYHTML4da5c093d46ef851dedb799964ad1f2214%

Movies Anywhere notes that it currently supports 7,900 movies, from a variety of different movie studios. These include all Disney brands (including Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, and Lucasfilm), Warner Bros, Universal Pictures, and Sony Pictures. However, the service's site notes that Paramount, Lionsgate, and MGM movies are not currently eligible for Movies Anywhere.

%MINIFYHTML4da5c093d46ef851dedb799964ad1f2215% %MINIFYHTML4da5c093d46ef851dedb799964ad1f2216%

In addition to viewing the movies you've purchased, Movies Anywhere will also soon allow you to lend digital movies to your friends using the recently announced Screen Pass feature. The feature is currently in beta, with a full launch scheduled for later this year.