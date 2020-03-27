Most iconic NBA numbers: # 23 – Michael Jordan and LeBron James | NBA News

Thanks to the achievements of the players who wore them, certain numbers of NBA jerseys have become synonymous with championship wins, MVP wins, and spectacular scoring feats.

With the 2019-20 NBA season on hold for the foreseeable future, it is an opportune time to explore a selection of the NBA's most iconic numbers.

In the first feature of our series, we took a look at two of the best basketball players, who were number 23.

Michael Jordan

The iconic Jordan 23 Chicago Bulls jersey



Michael Jordan has not fired with anger since 2003, but it is a testament to his legacy that his Chicago Bulls 23 jersey remains a completely iconic element of the NBA.

That's because of the indelible mark Jordan left in what he has always lovingly referred to as "the game of basketball,quot;: courtesy of his six NBA championships, five league MVPs, six final MVPs, 14 All-selections. Star, 11 All-NBA teams and 10 scoring titles.

Michael Jordan celebrates with the Larry O & # 39; Brien Trophy



It is more than likely that we will never see the relentless, intense and dominant brand of winning that characterized Jordan's NBA career again. He led his team to victory in every NBA Finals he played in (1991-1993 and 1996-1998) and was named Finals MVP each time. Even when he was plagued with the flu (against the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals), Jordan simply refused to lose and led the Bulls to victory.

Jordan led the league in scoring 10 times, including one season averaging 37.6 points per game (1987), a feat unmatched by anyone other than Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history (although James Harden kept him close with 36.1 PPG in 2018-19). He adapted his game as he aged, transforming from a super-athletic, super-aggressive dunker to a deadly mid-range scorer, particularly with his trademark jump-shot shooting.

















Relive every spectacular blow as Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins duels at the 1988 Slam Dunk contest in Chicago



Off the court, the series winner would rely on bizarre methods of motivating himself, fueling media stories of opposition players calling themselves "Jordan plugs." Then I would read the published articles to light up before the games.

The Bulls removed Jordan's 23 shirt on November 1, 1994, 18 months after Jordan walked away from basketball to pursue a career in baseball. When he made his return, announced via a two-word fax sent to the media simply by reading 'I'm Back' in March 1995, Jordan initially used No. 45 as a result.

















Michael Jordan burns the Boston Celtics by 63 points in the 1986 NBA playoffs



Jordan returned to his 23rd spot at the start of the 1995-96 season and led the Bulls to an NBA record of 72-10, which was the NBA's best title, kicking off the second Chicago & # 39 title. ; three mobs & # 39 ;.

When Jordan's term as Bull officially ended in January 1999 amid a season lockout when the team that dominated the 1990s broke up with players and coach Phil Jackson in open conflict with the main office, the number 23 returned to retirement in Chicago.

But that wasn't the last time Jordan's 23 would be retired by a team …

Lebron James

LeBron James in action for Cleveland at the 2018 NBA Finals



Remember when LeBron James brought his "talents to South Beach," going from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat in free agency 2010? Do you remember how your brand No 23 changed to No 6?

This is because, in April 2003, the Heat retired from 23rd place in honor of Michael Jordan, who had just completed his second comeback as a member of the Washington Wizards, to recognize his professional accomplishments and contributions to basketball. Even though he never played a minute for them!

















Watch LeBron James and Michael Jordan go from basket to basket in this decision-making masterclass



James won the first two of his three NBA championships with No. 6 in Miami, but returned at 23 as he delivered what he had always promised, and what meant the most to him, an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

James has three Final MVP Awards to his name for those championship wins, but, unlike Jordan, he has also experienced defeat on the league's best stage, once during his first term with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2007), twice with the Miami Heat (2011, 2014) and three times in his second term with the Cavs (2015, 2017, 2018).

LeBron James roars in celebration after scoring for the Lakers



Only a handful of players, including legendary Bill Russell at 10, from the dominant Boston Celtics team of the 1960s can improve appearances in James' nine finals. But the league had only 10 teams in those days. Now there are 30.

LeBron's consistent ability to rise to the top of the NBA, regardless of outcome, illustrates his greatness.

James' best scoring season (30.0 points per game in 2007/08) earned him his only scoring title, but he has never been simply an absolute scorer. A brain passer, James instantly calculates the best play in a given situation and does it, whether it's a contraction shot or giving the ball to an open teammate.

















Look at the basket that brought LeBron James Michael Jordan to fourth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list



Now playing alongside Anthony Davis, James has evolved once again, playing as a point guard for the leading Western Conference Lakers and leading the NBA in assists per game (10.6).

Even when James broke Jordan's record for all-time postseason points in 2017, he insisted, "I don't want to be tagged as a scorer, I'm a game maker."

















Relive the best playoff moments of LeBron James and Michael Jordan



Given Jordan's superior scoring prowess, it may seem strange that James has passed several of Jordan's scoring points. That speaks to James' consistency and longevity. No one, not even Jordan, can match the sustained excellence that James has delivered during his 17 seasons to date.

James is likely to play at an All-Star level for a full two decades. If he remains a scorer of more than 20 points per game, he will move Kareem-Abdul Jabbar to the top of the all-time scoring list and close his career with an almost unmatched legacy.

















Check out the best LeBron James plays in the NBA this season



The Cavaliers who remove James' 23 jersey are almost guaranteed and you'd expect the Heat to remove his No. 6 jersey as well. If he delivers a title in Los Angeles, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Lakers raise 23 to their rafters at the Staples Center.

Wilt Chamberlain is the only NBA player to have his jersey number withdrawn by three different teams. When King James finally surrenders his throne, he may well be the second member of that exclusive club.

