Missing March Madness 2020: Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament Group Voting Results

The current NCAA Tournament has been canceled, but Sporting News still offers the opportunity to choose surprises and practically see their favorite teams advance, round by round to the Final Four.

The results of the first weekend, thanks to their votes, produced a handful of double-digit seeds that won their games in the first round, but all those Cinderella dreams died in the second round: we didn't have a single team with more than a 5- seed advance to Sweet 16. I am a little disappointed with you for your lack of belief in the magic of March.

Anyway, now that we're in the Sweet 16 with mostly chalk results, we're seeing a lot of heavyweight showdowns. Here are the results of the first four Sweet 16 games, which were played via Twitter polls on Thursday:

MIDDLE WEST REGION

No. 1 Kansas over No. 4 Louisville

Your vote: Kansas wins 73.7 percent to 26.3 percent

Thoughts: With apologies to N.C. Central and Houston, this game would have been the first real test for Kansas. Louisville was in conversation for a possible 1-seed, if other dominoes fell, before falling slightly to end the season. But with Jordan Nwora, who averaged 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and shot 40.2 percent beyond the 3-point arc, leading the way for the Cardinals, Kansas would have had his hands full. But the Jayhawks internal-external combo for SN team second-team All-Americans Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike, who scored 46 points in their last two regular-season games on 19 of 23 shots from the field, would have been too much.

No. 3 Michigan State over No. 2 Creighton

Your vote: Michigan State win, 69.8 to 30.2

Thoughts: meIt's an initial annoyance: Creighton's resume was clearly better than that of the state of Michigan, but I think it's safe to say that Vegas probably would have favored the Spartans. This was a difficult season for Sparty, but there is a reason they were the No. 1 preseason team. They played like that on the stretch.

EAST REGION

No. 1 Dayton on No. 4 Seton Hall

Your vote: Dayton win, 73.7 to 26.3

Thoughts: This would have been an exceptionally entertaining matchup between two of the best players in the country, Obi Toppin of Dayton – 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks per game with 63.3 percent shooting – and Myles Powell of Seton Hall – 21.0 points, 2.9 assists , 1.2 Steals per game. If you don't mind, I'm going to imagine this contest being an exhibition game for every player, with Toppin's teammates eventually beating Powell to help Dayton achieve victory.

No. 2 Florida State on No. 3 Duke

Your vote: FSU win, 65.5 to 35.5

Thoughts: Although I agree with the choice, I am a little surprised by this margin; I figured it would be much closer, perhaps with Duke on top. The two teams played on February 10, with the Blue Devils winning by five. Of course, that one was at Cameron Indoor, so it's still a good sample of the Seminoles. Clearly, you think this is going to FSU on a neutral site.