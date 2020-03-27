Minnesota Coronavirus: State Health Officials Warn Against "Booth Quarantine,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota health leaders are warning people to stay home, not their cabins.

Minnesota Cabin Country is well known for the peace and serenity that most yearn for right now. But the Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner says those smaller communities don't have the health care capacity to absorb the influx of visitors, especially amid this expanding pandemic.

Chief Tim Holmes of the Brainerd Fire Department says the migration has already begun.

"Cabins that are normally closed throughout the year, except one or two months of the year, now have cars," said Holmes. "Certainly, we are already seeing those sudden increases in our recreation areas. We see many more people coming and trying to continue fishing for ice."

But what would normally be a welcome economic boost is now a concern, as tens of thousands could seep into cabins in the Brainerd area.

"We have a great community, and we certainly want people to come here, right now is probably not the best time to do it," said Holmes.

Dr. Deb Dittberner, medical director of the Alomere Health System in Alexandria, says her hospital is preparing

"All of those people who come to our area will eventually overwhelm our own healthcare system," said Holmes. “It would be more difficult to care for it if all our cabins were filled throughout the year. That would be a much larger population than we would normally serve, "said Dittberner. "We have a small ICU. We only have seven beds. All Minnesota state hospitals seek to be able to handle 200% of their normal volumes. "

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 at Dr. Dittberner's hospital will be sent to St. Cloud. She says that for most small towns, patients would be sent closer to major cities for critical care.

"If you became seriously ill with COVID, you would need to go to another hospital," said Dittberner. "So it would be an ambulance or helicopter ride to the people who can help him."

Beyond overloading a smaller healthcare system, there are other reasons to skip the cab ride.

"There are many reasons why you stay close to home, because that's where your support system is, that's where your primary care doctor is," he said.

Governor Tim Walz also noted that now is not the time for everyone to head to their favorite state park in the north. Also, the rules of social distancing still apply when you are out.

