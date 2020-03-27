Minnesota coronavirus: lawmakers pass COVID-19 response bill – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf9e81886342abca84f14ccff56264ab111% %MINIFYHTMLf9e81886342abca84f14ccff56264ab112%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Legislature on Thursday approved a $ 330 million financial aid package to help soften the economic impact and help public agencies and the state health system get started to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has sickened more than 300 people and killed two in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday that COVID-19's second death in the state was a Ramsey County patient who, as the first fatal case, was 80 years old. The state's confirmed case count increased Thursday to 346, 59 more than the previous day, with 44 hospitalized patients and 18 in intensive care. Their ages range from 5 months to 104 years.

The House passed Bill 99-4 and sent it to the Senate, which passed it 67-0 and sent it to the Government, Tim Walz for signature. Among the highlights of the bill is a $ 200 million fund that state agencies can leverage to respond to the pandemic. It would also award $ 30 million in grants to groups that provide child care to children of essential workers. And it also includes $ 40 million in emergency grants and small business loan guarantees,

"We have serious and difficult days ahead," said Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler just before the vote. "We don't know, and probably not knowing is the most difficult part of what the course of this pandemic will take. … We have a lot of work to do. This is just the beginning. But it is an important first step. "

The bill was drafted through private conference calls to keep legislators at risk of contracting the disease, and the various proposals were included in a large bill to limit the number of votes that must be cast. The House and Senate's impromptu procedures for maintaining social distancing mean that lawmakers had to take turns getting to the polls or speaking and waiting elsewhere in the Capitol complex until their turn came. Many had to shout their vows from the door of the Chamber of the Chamber, and then leave without entering.

"We are all trying to defeat the COVID-19 virus, and we are all trying to make sure we do not kill all the jobs and livelihoods of all people in Minnesota at the same time, and that is a delicate balancing matter," said the leader. Republican Senate Majority Paul Gazelka, who has criticized the governor's stay-at-home order, but also said he appreciates the governor for listening.

Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Melissa Hortman said in an interview that residents of the state inundated lawmakers with messages that were "incredibly helpful,quot; in shaping legislation, and offered help to government agencies.

"There have been more public contributions to this legislation than anything I've worked on in my entire career in the Legislature," he said.

Walz, who on Wednesday signed the stay-at-home order that goes into effect on Friday night, used his daily conference call with journalists to denounce what he called a spike in hate speech directed at Asia's islanders and the Pacific in the state. Across the country, Asian Americans have complained that President Donald Trump's habit of calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus,quot; puts them at risk of discrimination and hate crimes.

The governor said his administration is receiving many calls of discrimination. He said he is even listening to members of his staff about people moving away, "not because of social estrangement, but clearly because they are Asian or from the Pacific Islands."

"It is unacceptable," he said. "This virus does not discriminate. We are not going to do it either."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia or death.

Minnesota will also receive money as part of the $ 2.2 billion congressional aid package that the United States Senate approved on Wednesday night and that the House is expected to approve on Friday. The bill includes nearly $ 2.2 billion for the state as part of a $ 150 billion stimulus package for state, local and tribal governments, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

