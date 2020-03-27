Minnesota Coronavirus: Governor Walz's residency order takes effect at midnight – Up News Info

It will be a quiet weekend in Minnesota as Governor Tim Walz's order to stay at the house takes effect at midnight on Friday.

Already, the streets and businesses are silent as Minnesotans practice social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19. Many operations have closed or have told their employees to work from home. On top of that, the school has been across the state since last week.

But with the entry into force of this order, there are even more changes available.

%MINIFYHTMLfc41406d15850eb2d0a5918a3b50d32211% %MINIFYHTMLfc41406d15850eb2d0a5918a3b50d32212%

First, the governor says the police are not very interested in giving appointments. While rapes are technically classified as a misdemeanor, the police will focus on educating anyone who violates the order.

It would be an extreme challenge to obtain the $ 1,000 fine or jail time.

We must take bold steps to save the lives of Minnesotans. As a former command sergeant major in the Army National Guard, I believe in having a plan, which is why I am ordering Minnesota residents to stay home and limit their movements to essential services. #StayHomeMN pic.twitter.com/W2TAejwnBs – Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 25, 2020

To be clear: you don't need permission to leave your home. You can still spend time outdoors, alone or in small groups, respecting the patterns of social distancing.

You can still go to the supermarket, the hardware store, get gas, donate blood, and buy alcohol.

Construction is still underway, utility companies are still operational, auto repair shops and rest area stops are still able to operate. However, it is a good idea to call your mechanic before assuming they are open.

The things you cannot do will be things you are no longer doing. Bars and restaurants are just takeaway or delivery. Shopping centers and shopping malls are closed.

The only people who are going to work right now are those who work for an essential business and cannot do it from home.

Walz's order to stay home will take effect as the US USA It has become the country with the most documented cases of COVID-19 on the planet, with more than 85,000.

In Minnesota alone, more than 300 people tested positive for the disease and two people died.

Stay informed: Latest coronavirus | Resources COVID-19 | Download Up News Info Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota