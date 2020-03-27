Miley Cyrus and Hillary Duff hug on Instagram

An unlikely friendship? During an episode of Miley Cyrus' new Instagram Live series Bright Minded, the two former Disney stars had a chat and it turns out they have much more in common than one might think. Just Jared reported on the exchange on March 25, in which Miley made a surprising claim about Hillary.

According to Cyrus, the main reason he took on the role in Hannah Montana was so that he could mimic Hillary's rise in the entertainment industry.

As most know, Duff, despite releasing successful music and working on various films, is famous for her portrayal of Lizzie McGuire. Miley claims that after going to the Duff concert when she was just 11, she wore Uggs and a plaid shirt just because Huff did too.

After that, Miley explained, she went to Los Angeles and auditioned for the role in Hannah Montana.

According to the singer-songwriter, she didn't care what happened, the only thing that mattered was that she was following in Duff's footsteps, which she finally did in the end. Cyrus thanked Duff for providing inspiration. She said that he would not be where he is today without her.

Hillary was clearly flattered by Miley's comments, beginning her response by saying she was "so sweet,quot; and adding that she felt she and Miley had known each other forever. On the same day, Miley invited Reese Witherspoon to come to her show as well.

As most people know, amid fear of the coronavirus, many Americans stay home, including much of the entertainment industry. It was reported last week that NBC closed approximately 35 of its productions, which is a big part of the reason why many celebrities and TV show hosts are using social media as a means of creating and distributing content.

Ad

Other hosts to host shows from their homes include Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Ellen DeGeneres. Earlier this week, Ellen chatted with Kevin Hart through a video call, a conversation during which the Night school Star revealed that he was practicing his material while standing at home.



Post views:

0 0