Middle son sends people on a guilt trip – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been married for 40 years and we have three adult children.

The older and the younger always towed the line, graduated from college, and have great jobs. Our middle son started having problems in high school with drugs and interactions with the police.

No matter what we tried, it only worked for a short time and cost us thousands of dollars.

After high school, he came home late one night with his girlfriend. She was dead the next morning from an overdose. This event led to a three year prison sentence.

After prison things seemed better. He got a good business job, married, had two children, a house, cars, and did well.

Then out of nowhere, the drugs came back. He drained his bank account. Their marriage fell apart. He sat at home for months until he was executed and the sheriff removed him.

Now she wants to move to our empty nest. With the drugs and the shadowy people he's been associating with, we don't want him to live here.

He is trying his usual guilt trip to take us to the cave.

We are reaching 60 and we are approaching retirement. Given his situation and history, are we wrong to tell him to solve it himself, and that living here is not an option?

– Exhausted father

Dear Sold Out: Considering what your child has already experienced, and passed it on to you (and others), I wonder what possible reasons you might have for sending your parents on a guilt trip.

Based on the evidence you present, it actually seems to be going better for you when you're not living at home. He has experienced a period of sobriety, and you should stay in touch with him and support his recovery efforts. Emphasize that he has done this hard work before, and that he can do it again. He is not starting again; he is starting again, this time with experience.

You should say no, you can't live in your home, but it can help you find rental housing and connect you to local services and addiction counseling.

Ask open-ended questions. Don't overwhelm him with suggestions, or assume you can "fix,quot; it. Visit drugfree.org for resources for parents, including their helpline, text messages, and email support. Communicating with other parents in a similar situation will help clarify your position.

Dear Amy: We have been friends with a couple for over 20 years.

Our son grew up with his son, from elementary school to graduation from high school. They played sports together and had a friendship.

Your son is getting married this summer, and our friends informed us that while we are invited, our son and his wife are not, due to cost.

Our son will be hurt knowing that we (able to give a generous gift) are invited, but he and his wife (who are hanging out while he is at school and she is teaching) are not (and would have spent their money to "give away,quot; in expenses to attend the wedding, if they had been invited).

Are we out of place to think this is just crazy?

The groom would rather have his friend (my son) and his wife at his wedding than us. We thought this was weird.

Do we ask their parents to exclude us from the holidays and invite our son and his wife? Your thoughts?

– Guest

Dear guest: It seems strange that parents are communicating on the wedding guest list, rather than the groom and bride.

You imply that you have been invited because you can afford to give a gift. This seems like an unkind assumption to make. And of course you could make a gift even if you weren't invited.

You should not dictate the guest list. You could try to clarify this by asking parents, "Are you sure that the married couple would not prefer our son and his wife at the wedding, instead of us? If so, we fully understand it."

Dear Amy: I totally disagree with his terrible advice to "A Very Concerned Son," who called 911 after his mother repeated herself on the phone.

Since when does someone have the right to send a group of strangers to break into someone's private home?

If one of my children did this, I would never speak to them again.

– Deranged

Dear upset: I wonder how you would react if one of your children exhibited alarming behavior, indicating a possible medical crisis.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)