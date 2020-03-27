Michigan counties conduct sirenless tornado drills, NWS says did not want to cause panic – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Michigan counties conduct sirenless tornado drills, NWS says did not want to cause panic - CBS Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – On Wednesday night, some counties in western Michigan had a tornado drill, with no sirens amid the state's order to stay home.

The national weather service said it did not want to cause panic.

%MINIFYHTML26218dd2627d23bb9054cbe1c2d1a36c11%%MINIFYHTML26218dd2627d23bb9054cbe1c2d1a36c12%

Police are encouraging individuals and companies to review their security plans during severe weather awareness week.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here