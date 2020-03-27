Michelle Marks selected as new CU Denver Chancellor – Up News Info

Michelle Marks, vice president of George Mason University, will be the next leader on the University of Colorado's Denver campus.

Marks, now vice president of academic innovation and startups at the Virginia public institution, was selected by CU president Mark Kennedy to become CU Denver chancellor when Chancellor Dorothy Horrell retires this summer, according to a press release from the college.

Marks' start date is July 1, pending approval of his contract by the CU Board of Regents.

Marks began her tenure at George Mason as a professor at the business school, then advanced to being associate director for graduate education and vice-professor of academic affairs before taking up her current role.

Highlights of Marks' career include launching a nationally acclaimed program to help students from diverse racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic families earn four-year degrees; leading the donation efforts in the figures of six and seven; and reverse the decline in graduate enrollment with the help of online learning, according to the press release.

"I am honored and honored to be selected as chancellor of one of the nation's leading public urban research universities," said Marks. "CU Denver plays a unique role in promoting the vitality of the city and the community and I am delighted to join the team in doing a great job to that end."