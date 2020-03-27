Michelle Marks selected as new CU Denver Chancellor – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Michelle Marks selected as new CU Denver Chancellor - The Denver Post

University of Colorado

Michelle Marks,

Michelle Marks, vice president of George Mason University, will be the next leader on the University of Colorado's Denver campus.

Marks, now vice president of academic innovation and startups at the Virginia public institution, was selected by CU president Mark Kennedy to become CU Denver chancellor when Chancellor Dorothy Horrell retires this summer, according to a press release from the college.

%MINIFYHTML56927b94dca514304aafd717c280375711%%MINIFYHTML56927b94dca514304aafd717c280375712%

Marks' start date is July 1, pending approval of his contract by the CU Board of Regents.

Marks began her tenure at George Mason as a professor at the business school, then advanced to being associate director for graduate education and vice-professor of academic affairs before taking up her current role.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here