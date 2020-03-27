Michael Cheika Reveals Regrets As He Reflects On His Time As Wallabies Coach | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML9850d3f39e0cfa505f62a3923beafd7511% %MINIFYHTML9850d3f39e0cfa505f62a3923beafd7512%

"I wanted to win a Bledisloe and the World Cup … I couldn't do it and that hurts me," says the former Australian coach





Michael Cheika regrets not having delivered any major trophy with Australia

Michael Cheika has admitted that he regretted it when he left the Wallabies coach position after last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Cheika finished with a 50 percent success rate of 34 wins, 32 losses and two draws of 68 tests in five years, giving up after Australia's humiliating 40-16 loss to England in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. World.

Although he was named World Rugby Coach of the Year in 2015, he was unable to break New Zealand's control over the Bledisloe Cup or win the World Cup; led Australia to the final in 2015.

"Am I satisfied in the end, friend? No, because I wanted to win a Bledisloe and the World Cup," said Cheika. Fox Sports.

A dejected Michael Hooper after the World Cup defeat to England

"I couldn't do that and that hurts me personally because I really value the fans on the street and I know that's what they want. I see them."

He said he was "honored, grateful,quot; to have coached the Australian national team, but he presented himself as a stranger, upset, and often rejected by the rugby establishment.

"For a child like me, to think that he would have a chance to train the Wallabies would have never imagined.

"I've always been a kind of stranger to rugby, outside of the establishment.

"So to have that opportunity and to consider the circumstances that we have had in Australian rugby over the past five years, we have always represented with the utmost value."

"Sometimes we weren't at our best, sometimes we had to have terrible halves, we had to make comebacks and we also had great victories."

Cheika asked for a little compassion after Australia's departure from the World Cup in October 2019

He acknowledged that the Wallabies had been inconsistent during his five years as a national coach and blamed lack of preparation at the Super Rugby level and the loss of the Western Force for the inconsistent form of Australia under his leadership.

"At the end of the day, the Wallabies are the result of our Super Rugby preparations and have been difficult because we have been through a lot," he said.

"If it was (the Western Force expulsion from Super Rugby in 2017) abroad, then the players who went abroad and the format of the competition."

"But then when the guys got together, I think they really played hard for Australia every time."

"I'm the first to know that that's not perfect, but always proud to be a part of it, some of the great victories and also to be there after some of the losses … to be able to get the team back.

"In training right now, you have to be a professional to be able to turn negative into positive and that was something that I really loved doing with those guys because they responded so much."

Cheika is currently an assistant coach for the Sydney Roosters rugby league team.