Meghan Markle does not want Prince Harry to travel during the pandemic

Just two days ago, the news that Prince Charles tested positive for Coronavirus made the headlines. He was also reported to have been quarantined with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and moved to the Balmoral estate in Scotland for self-isolation.

Now we hear according to a UK newspaper that Meghan Markle has asked Prince Harry to avoid traveling in the current situation to meet his father., Prince carlos. According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex, who recently moved to Los Angeles with her family, is not interested in Prince Harry taking any trips at this time. She is also frustrated that there is nothing they can do to help. Prince carlos directly.

The news report also claims that Meghan told her close circle of friends that Harry had been communicating with Prince William and Queen fairly consistently.