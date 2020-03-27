Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to move to LA

Later this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will no longer be officially members of the royal family, and they reportedly plan to move to Los Angeles.

"Harry looks to the future with his family," a source told People. "They will be spending time in California … He is not looking back."

This week, it was announced that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus. The couple released a statement last week when the UK Prime Minister ordered a national order to stay home.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for the truth, for the support and to feel less alone for a time that can honestly be quite scary, ”they wrote on Instagram last week. “There are many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the front line or at home. Our willingness, as individuals, to step forward in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is impressive. This moment is a true testimony of the human spirit ”.