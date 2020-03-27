Home Entertainment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to move to LA

Later this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will no longer be officially members of the royal family, and they reportedly plan to move to Los Angeles.

"Harry looks to the future with his family," a source told People. "They will be spending time in California … He is not looking back."

This week, it was announced that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus. The couple released a statement last week when the UK Prime Minister ordered a national order to stay home.

