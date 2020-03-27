McDonald’s ends breakfast menu all day during coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – No more Egg McMuffins in the afternoon.

McDonald & # 39; s announced that its all-day breakfast menu is canceled for now amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Most of its locations in the US USA Currently they are just for driving.

The fast food giant says some European stores are closed entirely.

