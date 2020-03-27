Matt Lucas and David Walliams talk to Netflix about Show – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML3d466cb09a323b83580a07ae4b8dec2f11% %MINIFYHTML3d466cb09a323b83580a07ae4b8dec2f12%

Matt Lucas and David Walliams, the creators and stars of the BBC sketch show Little BritainThey had conversations with Netflix about restarting comedy more than 14 years after the last episode aired on British television.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2 on Friday, Lucas, who went on to star in features including Bridesmaids – He said that he and Walliams sat down with Netflix and there is a possibility that they can do more episodes for the transmitter.

"It could happen. We had a conversation with them a while back and then the seed was planted in our heads. We'd love to get it back somehow and sometime. We're both pretty busy, but we're talking often and one idea was perhaps to do a show on stage again, "he said. "It will come back somehow, we are still figuring out what it will be."

The comments follow a report by British tabloid newspaper The Sun, in which a source claimed that Lucas and Walliams were planning a phone meeting with Netflix next week and were offered £ 3M ($ 3.6M) to redo the show, produced. by BBC Studios

Little Britain ran for three seasons on the BBC in the 1990s, as well as the two-part special Little Britain Abroad in 2006. He spawned iconic characters, such as Vicky Pollard and Daffyd, who spoke fast of Lucas, known as "the only gay man in town." Netflix has broadcast the show in the UK as part of a BBC content library.