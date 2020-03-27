Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Monica Bharel, Massachusetts Commissioner of Public Health, who had addressed the media and the public along with senior state officials, including Governor Charlie Baker, about the new coronavirus outbreak in the community, announced Friday. at night he tested positive for the virus.

Bharel said in a statement that he received his positive results on Friday and has so far had "mild,quot; symptoms:

I want to notify the public that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I was examined Thursday night and received the results from the State Public Health Laboratory today. As public health commissioner and essential state employee, I have been mindful of the practice of social distancing from my colleagues and members of the public. My symptoms so far have been mild. I have notified my appropriate close contacts and will rest and recover at home, while continuing to carry out my job responsibilities remotely. The offices of the Department of Public Health will be thoroughly cleaned over the weekend. I hope everyone continues to take the COVID-19 threat seriously.

"Dr. Bharel is doing exactly what everyone should be doing, which is to stay home if you feel sick and take this virus very seriously," Baker said, according to State House News Service reporter Matthew Murphy.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Health said the governor will not be screened for the virus, Murphy reported.

Update: Baker will NOT be evaluated: The Commissioner's close contacts have been contacted and do not include the Governor. As mentioned in our statement, she has practiced social distancing and has not been in contact with him since she became symptomatic. ” – Ann Scales, DPH #mapoli – Matthew Murphy (@SHNSMurphy) March 28, 2020

