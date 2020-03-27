Marvel movie actor arrested by FBI for selling fake coronavirus drugs – BGR

FBI agents arrested a man who claimed to be selling coronavirus cures and treatments.

The man turned out to be Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, an actor who has had small roles in multiple big-budget Hollywood movies, including Money ball as well as Marvel Thor, Iron Man 2 Y iron Man 3.

Middlebrook faces up to 20 years in prison after trying to raise money from investors for his fraudulent business.

There is no known treatment or cure for COVID-19 infection, and vaccines currently in development could take up to 18 months to reach doctors.

The coronavirus pandemic that is currently spreading worldwide has brought out the best in many people. Health workers, scientists, and ordinary citizens are doing everything they can to mitigate the damage the virus is causing and work to find a long-term solution. But not everyone has such good intentions, and some are using the outbreak to make money in any way they can.

FBI agents recently arrested a California man who had been trying to capitalize on the COVID-19 outbreak by selling what he said were cures for the viral infection. The man, Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, marketed his bogus treatments on YouTube, bragging that he had developed both a "coronavirus prevention pill,quot; and an injectable medication to cure those who were already infected.

Middlebrook was bold in his scandalous business moves, even reaching out to investors in his "company,quot; who were looking to profit from what was sure to be a boom in demand for coronavirus treatments. Unfortunately for him, a meeting he arranged with a potential investor to deliver some of the pills brought him face-to-face with an undercover FBI agent.

Middlebrook is not exactly a household name, but it has been in many big box office hits and television shows. Had small or uncredited papers in Iron Man 2, iron Man 3, Money ball, Thor, The sopranos, Entourage, and several others.

A Justice Department report reveals even more about the strange scheme:

Middlebrook fraudulently applied for funds with promises of massive profits for a company he called Quantum Prevention CV Inc. (QP20), and falsely claimed to at least one potential investor that Earvin "Magic,quot; Johnson was a member of the board of directors, according to the statement. sworn in support of the complaint. Johnson confirmed to investigators that he knew nothing about the Middlebrook company.

Middlebrook claimed the treatments worked, claiming that at least one confirmed patient with COVID-19 was "cured,quot; within four days of receiving an injection of one of his medications. He used these false claims to request large sums of money from investors, promising returns of 200% to 300% on investments of up to $ 1 million.

"During these difficult days, scams like this are using blatant lies to take advantage of our fears and weaknesses," US Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement. While this may be the first federal criminal case in the nation to stem from the pandemic, it certainly will not be the last. Once again, I urge everyone to be extremely cautious with outlandish medical claims and false promises of huge profits. And for those who perpetrate these schemes, know that federal authorities are in place to protect all Americans, and we will aggressively move against anyone who seeks to deceive the public during this critical time. "

Middlebrook now faces up to 20 years in prison, and his snake oil business has been crushed.

Image source: Olaf Heil / imageBROKER / Shutterstock