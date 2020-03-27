Maren Morris underwent an emergency caesarean after 30 hours of labor

Maren morris& # 39; The newborn son was delivered through an emergency caesarean section, he revealed in a heartfelt message to fans on Friday.

Just a few days after Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd Welcoming their first child together, the country singer is reflecting on her bumpy road to becoming a mother and expressing her gratitude for the healthcare workers battling the coronavirus.

"30 hours of labor ended with an emergency caesarean … it was not what we had planned, but that night I knew quite quickly that having a plan to bring a human into the world is nonsense. The only thing that mattered was that he got here. for sure, "captioned a photo of the baby There is.

Maren said her loved ones were not allowed to be there for the birth, explaining, "Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that is eerily silent that we are not allowed visits or family at this time, but strangely serene. They are monitors that emit beeps and the lullabies of our little son. Perhaps the sound of episode 100 of The office @ryanhurd and I have caught each other while we're here. "