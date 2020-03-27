Mandatory quarantine for travelers coming to Texas from the New York area – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – At a hauntingly empty DFW airport, a flight arrived from New York without passengers.

There were none on the plane, the flight crew confirmed.

A new executive order from Governor Gregg Abbott may serve to deter anyone considering the trip from New York to Texas.

"The three-state area of ​​New York is the center of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States," said Governor Gregg Abbott.

Beginning Saturday, your order will require anyone flying to Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or New Orleans to complete a 14-day quarantine.

According to the order, state police officers will detain travelers from those areas when they abandon their plans and will be asked to complete a form identifying where they will be limited.

Soldiers will be tasked with making unannounced visits to these quarantine locations to verify that people are, in fact, there and have no visitors.

"Failure to comply with this order is considered a criminal offense punishable by a fine of $ 1,000 … or 180 days in jail," said Governor Abbott.

The Florida governor issued a similar order earlier this week requiring those in the New York three-state area to isolate themselves.

However, a rather large gap in the orders is that they only apply to travelers arriving by plane.

However, the CDC has already recommended anyone to leave the New York area voluntarily for four days as a precaution.

"Do you like my fuzz crown?" Plano Mayor Harry La Rosiliere joked via Skype from his home where he said he chose to quarantine after his daughters returned home, one of them from New York.

"I am fine. No symptoms. But I will not ask my citizens to do something that I am not willing to do," he said.