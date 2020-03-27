Man suspected of having COVID-19 talks about surviving viruses – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Dinh Thai still has a dry cough that makes it hard for him to breathe.

"It's crazy," he said before starting to cough. "That's the cough. It just comes out of nowhere."

It is clear from hearing that the cough is deep in his chest.

"It is really low, and I can also feel it deep in my throat," Thai said. "And the combination of shortness of breath is what makes it scary."

Thai, an Alhambra-based freelance writer and director, is nearing the end of a two-week illness that doctors say is the new coronavirus.

"I have never been so sick in my life," he said.

It all started on March 14 when he started to feel tired and sore.

"After a couple of days, I started having a fever that didn't go away and then I checked into the emergency room here in downtown Los Angeles and they put me through a lot of tests that came back negative, but they couldn't. tested for COVID-19, ”said Thai.

Doctors sent him home with Tylenol and ibuprofen and told him to assume he had the virus and to stay isolated. A few days later he called 911, but paramedics told him to stay home.

"And (they said) that if they took me to a hospital, I would just be lying there carelessly," Thai said. "I'm not afraid of dying, so I didn't think of it that way. I was more afraid of suffering."

Thai said he was able to get over it, but is more concerned about his elderly mother and what the virus might do to him, so he turned to Facebook to warn others about the virus.

"I think the whole reason for posting that is to tell people that this virus is very real," he said. "I am relatively healthy, I am 46 years old, I am not overweight. I do not have any other medical problems, and it was quite difficult for me to try to overcome that middle part."

And in addition to his health problems, Thai, like many, is now out of a job. He said he has savings to help him get through the short term, but he doesn't know how long it will last.