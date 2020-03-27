Malware: hackers using coronavirus malware to steal data: cyber police – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLc196f8916ec36ba85f3be22756d0b88d11% %MINIFYHTMLc196f8916ec36ba85f3be22756d0b88d12%

Even as Maharashtra grapples with the surge in COVID-19 cases, cybercriminals have devised a malware called "coronavirus map,quot; to steal sensitive data, including bank account details and passwords. Dhule Police Superintendent Chinmay Pandit learned of the malware a week ago and issued an official statement urging people not to open any links related to the coronavirus circulating in social messaging apps. "Cyber ​​scammers are using a malware called the coronavirus map, which can compromise your confidential data," said an official.

Police are taking precautionary measures by spreading awareness of this unauthorized link, he added. The malware link, widely shared in messaging apps like WhatsApp, claims it has important information on ways to prevent coronavirus infection, he said. If one clicks on the link, they install spyware, which can steal bank account details, passwords and other personal data, the official said. So far, no one has approached cyber police with any such complaints, says Balsing Rajput, superintendent of police, Maharashtra Cyber ​​Crime.

Maharashtra has reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 130 people have tested positive for the infection so far in the western state. People who want to receive the latest updates on the pandemic should think twice about clicking any link sent to them on social media, another official said. The state and central government have been sharing timely information and data on the disease, so people should avoid opening unauthorized links, he added.

