Mali will go to the polls amid a security crisis, a coronavirus pandemic | News

Malians go to the polls on Sunday for parliamentary elections, despite the security crisis, the recent kidnapping of a prominent opposition politician and the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts see the vote as a key step in pulling the West African state out of its spiral of violence and closer to a political solution to stop the bloodshed.

Parliamentary elections have been delayed several times since 2018, mainly due to security concerns. But the Mali government says it will continue on Sunday, even when the new coronavirus has added to the country's chronic security problems.

Coronavirus outbreak

Mali announced measures, including a nightly curfew, to stop the spread of the coronavirus after the country's first case was reported earlier this week.

The country has now confirmed four cases of the virus that has infected more than 542,000 people worldwide and killed at least 24,000 people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Unidentified gunmen also kidnapped leading opposition figure Soumaila Cisse in the volatile center of the country on Wednesday, killing her bodyguard in the process.

In a televised speech made before Cisse was reported missing, Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said the elections would continue "in scrupulous respect for protection measures," referring to the health crisis.

The government decided to continue the elections after consulting with the heads of the political parties, who argued in favor of keeping the scheduled date.

Candidates for the 147-seat National Assembly can campaign until Friday, though their efforts are hampered by an anti-coronavirus measure that bans meetings of more than 50 people.

Despite the move and the political cartels dotting the capital Bamako, there has been little visible enthusiasm for elections in the city.

Mali has been fighting to contain an armed uprising that erupted in the north in 2012 and has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians.

Despite the presence of thousands of French and UN troops, the conflict has engulfed central Mali and has spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

The holding of the elections was a key recommendation of the crisis talks in December, which aimed to explore non-military solutions to worsening violence in the country.

The hope is that a new crop of parliamentarians will adopt reforms agreed to in a peace deal negotiated between the government in Bamako and various armed groups in Algiers in 2015.

Among other things, the pact provides for the decentralization of governance in Mali, one of the demands of some rebel groups. But implementation of the agreement has stalled for years.

Judges on strike

The current MPs were elected in 2013, in a vote won by the Keita & # 39; s Rally for Mali party. Another vote was supposed to take place after Keita's re-election in 2018, but was delayed multiple times due to a judge strike and insecurity.

"The situation is politically unsustainable," said Ibrahim Maiga, a researcher with the expert group at the Institute for Security Studies in Bamako, adding that There would be little progress in implementing the Algiers Pact without an election.

He explained that many perceive that parliament no longer reflects Mali's current political situation.

There are questions about the feasibility of holding the vote on Sunday, as attacks by armed groups are a daily occurrence in many parts of the country.

"Today, the situation is worse," said Maiga, adding that holding elections on Sunday was "surprisingly out of step,quot; with current health and safety concerns.

The second round of voting expires on April 19.

Maiga said she thought money was the reason to stick with the date.

"This financial dimension is important … one can understand their reaction," he said, referring to the request of political parties to keep the vote.