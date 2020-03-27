Madhmoon & # 39; could not be better & # 39; says Kevin Prendergast | Racing News

Veteran coach Kevin Prendergast is considering the Mooresbridge Stakes as a possible return target for his stable star Madhmoon.

Undefeated in two youth starts two seasons ago, Dawn Approach's son had a lone win in six last period, but was defeated halfway through the Investec Derby in Epsom, having finished fourth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Prendergast reports that his charge is in poor health for the new campaign, and he hopes to break his Group One duck at the Tattersalls Gold Cup in Curragh on May 24, having first flown the cobwebs on the same course in Mooresbridge. three weeks earlier.

All plans are of course subject to racing in Ireland, recommending after Tuesday's announcement that all sporting events in the country, including those taking place behind closed doors, would be canceled until at least 19 April.

"He's in great shape, he couldn't be better," said the 87-year-old coach.

"Everything going well, we will start it at Mooresbridge, that would be the plan, with its main objective for the first part of the season, the Tattersalls Gold Cup."

"We are very happy with him right now, so the fingers crossed remain that way."