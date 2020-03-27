Lyft is referring drivers to jobs at Amazon after the massive drop in passengers

Lyft is now referring drivers on its platform to Amazon jobs in a partnership between the two companies designed to ease financial difficulties from a massive drop in transportation use.

Lyft notified the show's drivers Friday by email, which the company has shared with The Verge He said he encourages them to apply for roles in Amazon warehouses and as part of the e-commerce company's grocery and package delivery platforms. Unlike Uber, which operates a food delivery platform, Lyft currently does not deliver food or groceries, and its passenger numbers have plummeted in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLe9ebfb683e0ea5696c5dd5e6df19ff6911% %MINIFYHTMLe9ebfb683e0ea5696c5dd5e6df19ff6912%

However, the company announced last week that it would expand its delivery network to begin delivering test kits, medical supplies, and meals to the elderly and vulnerable. Lyft says 100,000 drivers have signed up for the expansion so far. Lyft has also partnered with eight Medicaid agencies to use its platform to help people access vital medical services such as dialysis appointments, chemotherapy, and prenatal care.

Lyft ridership has seen a massive decline, and drivers need additional revenue

Amazon is among the few companies that can still hire at a time of record job losses as demand for its delivery services increases due to city blockades and self-isolation and quarantine recommendations in place across the country. . Earlier this month, Amazon said it would increase its hourly rate by $ 2 through April and hire at least 100,000 new workers to keep up with stresses in its warehouses and delivery network.

Through the new partnership with Amazon, Lyft says its drivers can sign up for jobs with the e-commerce giant through a dedicated web portal here. The company also advises drivers to continue using its platform to purchase plastic barriers to seal the front seat of the vehicle from the rear seat. The company is informing its drivers of its eligibility for benefits as part of the historic stimulus package that Congress approved earlier today with a new blog post released today as well.

Screenshot by Nick Statt / The Verge

The Amazon program is not limited to just contract work through Amazon's Flex package delivery network or fresh grocery delivery service. The web portal indicates that Lyft drivers can find an Amazon job in as little as seven days, and the job includes part-time and full-time jobs with no "resume or previous work experience required." It includes roles in warehouses, as Flex drivers or through Amazon's delivery partners, or as shoppers working in Whole Foods markets to prepare same-day Amazon deliveries and grocery pickups.

Update March 26, 8:40 PM ET: Added information on the Lyft web portal for drivers to apply to Amazon jobs.