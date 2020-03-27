Luenell reveals why her daughter is kicked out of her home!

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, many people have taken seriously listening to local government officials to help slow the spread of the virus. While some people have been taking the proper precautions, there are some who may not be taking it as seriously as others. And on Friday funny and the actress, Lunell had to tell her followers exactly why she had to ban her own daughter from her home during this time.

She said"It hurts … it breaks my damn heart, but I've made the decision to ban my daughter from my home. These kids don't take the seriousness of handwashing and shit seriously. I love my baby, but This shit is scary and I'm not fucking. Laughing in the face and thinking I'm exaggerating has convinced me to close everyone except one person. I want to live. I'm sorry, but goodbye. "

She continued saying in her legend: “When you choose your friends over your family, I have to make the best decision for myself and for my husband who already has COPD. I am sure that most millennials think we are dramatic and exaggerate because they are not as "awake,quot; as they think. Why am I sharing this publicly? Because some of you may also want to think about your children's activities outside your home these days. Millennials don't listen and don't take the proper precautions. This is our LIFE, we are talking about people, especially if you are in a certain age category. I'm discouraged but it is what it is. "

It was recently reported that the US USA They have not surpassed Italy with the number of coronavirus cases, now there are more than 80,800 cases.

Roommates, what do you think?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94