Louisiana Emerges as America's Next Coronavirus Hot Spot | USA News

%MINIFYHTML3659ed7ad44d2ccbbfe5f000cb0e2e8311% %MINIFYHTML3659ed7ad44d2ccbbfe5f000cb0e2e8312%

As the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States surpassed 100,000 on Friday, the state of Louisiana emerged as a new hot spot amid a surge in hospitalizations and the impending shortage of supplies, personnel and hospital beds .

More than 2,300 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and 119 people have died, aAccording to the Louisiana Department of Health. More than 700 people have been hospitalized in the southern state, and more than 200 are currently on ventilators.

%MINIFYHTML3659ed7ad44d2ccbbfe5f000cb0e2e8313% %MINIFYHTML3659ed7ad44d2ccbbfe5f000cb0e2e8314%

Rebekah Gee, a former state secretary of health who is now part of the Louisiana State University (LSU) faculty of medicine, said Louisiana's medical facilities will soon run out of fans and protective equipment if they are not provided sooner.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML3659ed7ad44d2ccbbfe5f000cb0e2e8315% %MINIFYHTML3659ed7ad44d2ccbbfe5f000cb0e2e8316%

"By April 2, we will run out of fans and by April 7, we will run out of beds if the current capacity is maintained and not expanded," Gee told Al Jazeera.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards imposed several social distancing measures on Sunday, including a stay-at-home order, which requires most residents to limit their movements beyond essential needs, such as buying food and going to medical appointments until at least April 12.

"Now, more than ever, we need the people of Louisiana to stay home, stop the spread and save lives," Edwards said in a tweet at the time.

"There simply are not enough health care resources to serve all those who will need care if we continue to develop cases at our current rate," Edwards said during a press conference on Thursday.

"That& # 39;it's not a guess this is not& # 39;There is no weak theory, this is not& # 39;a scare tactic" he said. "This is what& # 39;It will happen"

A locator @LouisianaGov on the state order to stay home. It takes effect at 5 p.m. of Monday. Https://t.co/R7EnbdQeTl pic.twitter.com/nc484C2ooC – Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) March 22, 2020

Mardi Gras to blame?

Many experts believe the increase in infections in the state can be attributed at least in part to last month's Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, which drew 1.4 million revelers.

"I assume that during Mardi Gras, we already had people infected with the new coronavirus and then spread it among the population," said Susanne Straif-Bourgeois, an infectious disease specialist at the LSU School of Public Health.

"It is very crowded, very dense and very close to the contact with many people with parades and parties," Straif-Bourgeois told Al Jazeera, "I think this contributed to the spread of the disease."

The Orleans Parish, which houses part of New Orleans, has the highest per capita death rate from the coronavirus in the world, according to The New York Times.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she would have canceled Mardi Gras if the federal government had issued any directives at the time.

A large crowd gathers during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana (Rusty Costanza / AP Photo)

"If they had given us clear instructions, we would not have had Mardi Gras and I would have been the leader in canceling it," Cantrell told CNN. "There were no red flags, so absolutely, we moved forward."

Experts say the social distancing measures that have been imposed since then have not been sufficiently implemented to reduce the rate of infections and hospitalizations.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In the USA, the incubation period for the coronavirus, the time between a person who contracts contagious respiratory disease and begins to show symptoms such as fever and cough, is two to 14 days. .

Louisiana officials have identified "clusters,quot; of COVID-19, defined as two or more coronavirus cases that appear to be connected, in at least eight nursing homes housing the elderly, according to local media.

For most people, getting the coronavirus only leads to mild or moderate symptoms, but for some, especially the elderly and people with underlying health problems, the virus can cause serious illness, including pneumonia.

Unlike hurricanes, the coronavirus affects the entire country.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday approved a major federal disaster declaration for Louisiana, freeing up federal funds and resources. Trump also agreed to establish two federal field hospitals to treat patients in the state.

Trump on Friday signed a $ 2.2 billion emergency stimulus package that will provide billions of dollars to state and local governments, as well as support to hospitals to help fight the virus. But it is not yet clear how the funds will be distributed.

An almost deserted scene on Bourbon Street, usually crowded with tourists and revelers, in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana (Gerald Herbert / AP Photo)

Louisiana is no stranger to disasters as it often has to deal with devastating hurricanes, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005 that killed more than 1,800 on the Gulf Coast. But Alexander Billioux, deputy secretary of the Louisiana Office of Public Health, recently said that, unlike hurricanes, which often affect only one state or region, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire country, putting pressure about available resources.

New York remains the epicenter of the country, with more than 44,800 confirmed cases. California, Washington State, and New Jersey have also been particularly affected.

"In a natural disaster, we can look at our neighbors. A hurricane does not affect the entire Gulf coast or the entire country, and the federal government and our neighboring states can collect and supply us," Billioux told CNN.

"Right now, we may be and are the second or third highest rate of infection per capita, but the virus is spreading across the country."