Los Angeles County beaches will close this weekend to avoid crowds during the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County beaches may be closed this weekend to avoid crowds of people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said she believes the temporary closure will be ordered later on Friday, following the order to close the county's beach parking lots earlier this week.

"I understand that we may be closing the beaches in our county because of what we saw last weekend," he said. "We just can't have another weekend where so many people gather so close together." This virus is transmitted from person to person, young, old, healthy people, people who are not. "

%MINIFYHTMLc39618ce149d0e7e3d2cb8b2867a573b13% %MINIFYHTMLc39618ce149d0e7e3d2cb8b2867a573b14%

Last weekend, after the first week of the stay-at-home order, people flocked to local trails and beaches in Southern California, creating crowds that forced city and county officials to close parking lots and other facilities. The guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that people should stay at least 6 feet away from each other during the outbreak.

%MINIFYHTMLc39618ce149d0e7e3d2cb8b2867a573b15% %MINIFYHTMLc39618ce149d0e7e3d2cb8b2867a573b16%

Hahn said that the mayors of Los Angeles County beach towns have been calling on the county to close its beaches to prevent people from congregating.

"As they open, people congregate on bikeways, the Strand, on the Esplanade, and it continues to spread this virus," he said. "Until we see fewer reported cases, it remains a very dangerous situation."