Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer donates $ 25 million to the COVID-19 Relief Fund

In the latest COVID-19 update, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, donated $ 25 million to the viral pandemic relief fund.

Funds donated through the Ballmer Group will assist relief efforts in Los Angeles, Seattle, and eastern Michigan.

According to TMZ, $ 10 million of the donation is to accelerate testing of a vaccine. "Los Angeles Clippers owner and his wife Connie He only promised more than $ 25 MILLION to help fight the battle against COVID-19 !!!! ”

And, get this … $ 10 MILLION of that promise goes to the Univ. Of the Emergency Response Fund of Washington Medicine to accelerate testing of a vaccine !!! "

According to Sports Illustrated, this occurs days after Ballmer bought the Forum for $ 400 million in cash, located in Inglewood, CA, which is something that Ballmer has lobbied to do, ever since he bought the team for $ 2 million. in 2014.

In a statement, he said: "This is an unprecedented moment, but we believe in our collective future," Ballmer said in a press release. "We are committed to our investment in the city of Inglewood, which will be good for the community, the Clippers, and our fans."

According to Forbes, the former Microsoft CEO is worth $ 58 billion and is ranked 9th, as the wealthiest Americans.

Steve Ballmer is just one of the few public figures to have stepped forward during this time of need. Rihanna has also donated $ 5 million, plus equipment to New York. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has just announced that he will also donate $ 5 million.

Due to this viral pandemic, more than 3 million Americans have applied for unemployment, all schools have closed, and classes are now broadcast online.

Many states are also subject to the "Home Safety,quot; Act, which encourages those without essential jobs to stay home and refrain from meeting in large groups.

As of today, the United States is now the leading country infected with COVID-19, with a total of 100,000 confirmed cases and 1,545 people have died, according to CNN.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/27/clippers-owner-steve-ballmer-donates-25-mil-to-covid-19-relief/