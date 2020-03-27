Loni Love explains why you should be watching the fun dance show

If you are not watching yet The Funny Dance Show one!, Loni love I could convince you to start.

Love is a judge in the dance contest, which pits comedians in the name of charity, and on Thursday she joined E! Morgan Stewart on an Instagram Live for Daily pop to talk about your experience.

"First of all, I am very happy to be back as part of the E family!" Said Love. "People have known me since Chelsea lately, and we were a family then, and now I'm back with The Funny Dance Show"

Love not only returned to E !, but also "returned to the comedy space of being with the comedians again," he explained.

In fact, according to Love, everyone you see on the show is comedians. As the title of the show implies, they simply perform "fun dances,quot;. Looking, he added, can be a great form of escapism.

"You know what, if you want an hour to get away from everything that's going on, this is the show," he said. "It's so fun!"

Love really knew Justine Marino Y Heidi Heaslet before starting The Funny Dance Show.

"This show originally started at The Comedy Store in Hollywood," explained Love. "They started it and were able to bring it to television. So I am very proud of them."