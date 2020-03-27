Local restaurant receives gifts to provide food for first responders – Up News Info Detroit

– In times of fear like these things it can seem quite scary; but as Mr. Roger used to say: "My mother used to tell me, look for the helpers,quot;. When helpers, such as first responders, are overloaded, the community takes small steps to help.

At Rolling Stoves in Farmington Hills, two of those community customers, who want to remain anonymous, are making a small but real difference for those who serve others. They each purchased $ 1,500 gift cards for the restaurant to offer free meals to first responders and healthcare workers working on the front line of COVID-19.

According to an article published in Hometown Life, owners Carli and Josh Mansfield said that while they always offered discounts to public safety people in the community, this donation takes "another step."

They went on to say that there is still a lot in gift cards for those looking for a meal. With the lifeguards from Farmington, Farmington Hills and Livonia accepted the offer of free meals.

Rolling Stove's menu features American fare like burgers, garlic fries, fried pickles, and beer-battered onion rings.

Hometown Life reports that Rolling Stoves has been inundated with business since the closure of the Coronavirus in Michigan. Originally expecting the worst, they actually had to call people to fulfill all takeout orders.

