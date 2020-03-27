Local infectious disease specialist answers common questions about coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML3e74f3a24a0139d6d51f9d8f8f1e2d2211% %MINIFYHTML3e74f3a24a0139d6d51f9d8f8f1e2d2212%

ONE FOR WELFARE (CBSDFW.COM) – Questions about COVID-19 keep coming, so Up News Info 11 took some of them to an infectious disease specialist at Texas Health Resources, Dr. Nikhil Bhayani.

Colleen on Facebook asked, "Does a person get immunity after having the disease?"

"Well, as with any viral disease, we expect one to develop immunity to this," said Dr. Bhayani. "Since this is a new virus, it is really difficult to say."

Colleen also asked about the possibility of another wave.

"That is a good question," said Dr. Bhayani. “Right now there are different thoughts. A second wave is possible. "

Niki wanted to know: "Is there long-term or life-long damage to the lungs afterward?"

"Depending on how severe the disease is, all of that, only time will tell," said Dr. Bhayani. "There is a good chance that many people who had underlying lung disease who developed this but recovered, will have difficulty regaining their full lung capacity."

The comparison everyone wants to know more about is the flu. Chris asked, "Why shouldn't we be nonchalant about something similar to seasonal flu?"

"No one has seen anything like this, even the virus experts, the virologists," explained Dr. Bhayani. "So we have to treat this a little (more) carefully than seasonal flu."

As for strictly looking at the statistics, the flu versus the coronavirus, Dr. Bhayani told Up News Info 11 that the numbers at this time do not provide a complete picture.

"Right now it is not a fair comparison," said Dr. Bhayani. "Influenza has been around for a longer time, and COVID-19 has been around for a shorter time."

Another question that came up: Will there be a coronavirus season, like the flu season?

"It is very possible," said Dr. Bhayani. "We could be dealing with a seasonal virus, but only time will tell."

Kirk asked, "How will our increasingly hot weather and humidity affect COVID-19?"

"So there have been some reports that the virus is dormant at temperatures above 86 degrees Fahrenheit, so it will be interesting to know how many cases decrease once the temperature rises," said Dr. Bhayani.

Ruth wanted to know, "What is the best way to clean exposed foods like tomatoes, grapes, apples that people keep touching in stores, or should we avoid them?"

"One thing of course, wash your fruits and vegetables with soap and water for at least 20 seconds just like washing your hands," he said.

Dr. Bhayani also suggested washing your hands again when you are done shopping, or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains more than 60% alcohol.