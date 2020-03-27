LeBron James "I promise" and memory hole added to Quibi's release list – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML98050c57e35a838cc3de168241f0bb0211% %MINIFYHTML98050c57e35a838cc3de168241f0bb0212%

Quibi adds even more shows to his release list with LeBron James documentary I promise and the Will Arnett comedy series Memory hole join the list

The short-form service, which launches on April 6, recently featured around 50 shows for launch, including those by Liam Hemsworth Most dangerous game and from Sophie Turner Survive.

I promise Y Memory hole It will also launch on April 6. I promise, produced by SpringHill Entertainment, in association with RYOT Films and Blowback Productions, follows James & # 39; I Promise School, a partnership between the James Family Foundation and the Akron Public Schools.

Memory hole, with the Development arrested star is an archival program that analyzes the cruelest events in pop culture. It was created by Patriot Act with writer Hasan Minhaj Scott Vrooman and is produced by Shout! Studios, Vrooman & # 39; s Do Things! Inc and Arnett’s Electric Avenue in association with Quibi.

Elsewhere, he has also dated travel series. Joe's mug starring Joe Jonas; Anna Kendrick's comedy Fool, Fight like a girl from WWE Superstars; Water donkeys from Funny or Die, The stranger, a Veena Sud thriller; Sam Rami 50 states of fear, mobile dance floor competition series Floor presented by Liza Koshy, # Antoine FuquaFreeRayshawn starring Laurence Fishburne and Stephan James, Iron Sharpens Iron Cam Newton starring the best athletes in the world and We are going to shoot with Tony Greenhand.

Agua Donkeys, The Stranger, #FreeRashawn, 50 States of Fright, Elba v Block, Let & # 39; s Roll with Tony Greenhand Y Fight like a girl launching on April 13, while Fool Y Iron Sharpens Iron Throw on April 20 and Joe's mug Y Floor Launching on April 17.

The short-form video platform offers a free 90-day trial for those who register on its website before April 6. The regular monthly price is set at $ 4.99 (with ads) and $ 7.99 (without ads). The service plans to release 175 original shows and 8,500 episodes in its first year.